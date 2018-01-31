Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

GCHQ Government Communications Headquarters : climbs in the Stonewall Top 100 LGBT employers list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:15am CET

News article - 31 Jan 2018


GCHQ has climbed to 54th in Stonewall's UK Workplace Equality Index.

We're proud to announce that for the second year running GCHQ is a Stonewall Top 100 LGBT employer. Our new rank has seen GCHQ rise 135 places in the last three years to come 54th out of 434 UK companies. We are really proud of our result and keen that this momentum continues.

Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index is an annual audit of workplace best practice and culture for lesbian, gay, bi, and trans staff. Our rise in the rankings demonstrates our continuing commitment to improving our culture and helping all our staff fulfil their potential.

Over the last year we've delivered our LGBT+ Awareness Course and Trans and Non-Binary talks to hundreds of staff, we've introduced our first gender-neutral toilets, and marked Asexual Awareness Week. We've been reaching out further beyond GCHQ to inspire LGBT+ students to take up careers in British Intelligence. And last May we featured in Attitude Magazine offering insights into life as an LGBT+ member of staff.

GCHQ's LGBT+ Champion and Director General Capability welcomes the news:

'We are very proud to have once again improved our ranking in Stonewall's Top 100 list.

'Being recognised as a leading employer for LGBT+ people is so important because for us, diversity and inclusion is mission critical. To help keep the country safe we need a diverse workforce that can come into work and be themselves.

'There is always more that can be done though. This year we will be further improving our policies and facilities for our trans and non-binary colleagues, and continuing to make GCHQ an environment that is inclusive for all.'

Ben, Chair of the GCHQ Pride Network, comments:

'I'm really chuffed we're in the Top 100 again. Especially after winning the Pink News Public Sector Equality award in October too. We've been working so hard on making GCHQ a great place to be LGBT+, its brilliant to see it publically recognised. I'm particularly pleased as this is the first year that our trans equality has been assessed by Stonewall.
'Our network cares just as passionately about gender identity issues as we do about sexual orientation. Our aim is to build a workplace where everyone under the rainbow can thrive.'

Darren Towers, Executive Director, Stonewall said:

'GCHQ and all those who made this year's Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job. They champion LGBT equality and inclusion across their organisation and beyond. We were thrilled to have 434 submissions for this year's Index and thank each and every organisation that took part. Wherever an organisation ranked, taking part in the Index shows real commitment to understanding and advancing LGBT equality in the workplace and with customers, service users and communities.

'This year, for the first time, the Index fully assessed entrants' efforts on trans equality in the workplace. The Top 100 are leading the way, making great strides towards trans-inclusive workplaces. Our LGBT in Britain: Trans Report reveals trans people still face unprecedented inequality. Half of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. This must change. It's encouraging to see so many organisations across sectors broaden their approach to ensure their workplaces include everyone in LGBT communities. There's much more to do but these continued efforts and hard work will help us work toward a world where all lesbian, gay, bi, and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception in their workplaces.'

GCHQ - Government Communications Headquarters published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:14:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29a M&S plans closure of 14 more UK stores
10:25a Irish Central Bank sees Brexit-related authorisations increasing
10:21a EU sharpens line against post-Brexit bank passports
10:20a ISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Investor Report
10:20a EBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : partners with Libra Internet Bank to support expansion of Romanian businesses
10:17a German Jobless Claims Fall More Than Expected in January
10:10a CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : The Development of the European and Irish Financial Systems - Governor Philip R Lane
09:51a South Korea says no plans to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, uncovers $600 million illegal trades
09:51a South Korea says no plans to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, uncovers $600 million illegal trades
09:45a SAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco showcases flagship technologies at Detroit auto show
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERISOURCEBERGEN : Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut U.S. healthcare costs
2CAPITA : CAPITA : Britain's Capita to raise cash after cutting profit forecasts
3BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander 4Q Net Profit Decline Hit By One-Offs
4DJI : Oil falls for second day on stock market selloff, supply concerns
5ERICSSON : ERICSSON : reports fifth straight quarter in the red

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.