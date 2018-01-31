GCHQ Government Communications Headquarters : climbs in the Stonewall Top 100 LGBT employers list

News article - 31 Jan 2018

We're proud to announce that for the second year running GCHQ is a Stonewall Top 100 LGBT employer. Our new rank has seen GCHQ rise 135 places in the last three years to come 54th out of 434 UK companies. We are really proud of our result and keen that this momentum continues.

Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index is an annual audit of workplace best practice and culture for lesbian, gay, bi, and trans staff. Our rise in the rankings demonstrates our continuing commitment to improving our culture and helping all our staff fulfil their potential.

Over the last year we've delivered our LGBT+ Awareness Course and Trans and Non-Binary talks to hundreds of staff, we've introduced our first gender-neutral toilets, and marked Asexual Awareness Week. We've been reaching out further beyond GCHQ to inspire LGBT+ students to take up careers in British Intelligence. And last May we featured in Attitude Magazine offering insights into life as an LGBT+ member of staff.

GCHQ's LGBT+ Champion and Director General Capability welcomes the news:

'We are very proud to have once again improved our ranking in Stonewall's Top 100 list.

'Being recognised as a leading employer for LGBT+ people is so important because for us, diversity and inclusion is mission critical. To help keep the country safe we need a diverse workforce that can come into work and be themselves.

'There is always more that can be done though. This year we will be further improving our policies and facilities for our trans and non-binary colleagues, and continuing to make GCHQ an environment that is inclusive for all.'

Ben, Chair of the GCHQ Pride Network, comments:

'I'm really chuffed we're in the Top 100 again. Especially after winning the Pink News Public Sector Equality award in October too. We've been working so hard on making GCHQ a great place to be LGBT+, its brilliant to see it publically recognised. I'm particularly pleased as this is the first year that our trans equality has been assessed by Stonewall.

'Our network cares just as passionately about gender identity issues as we do about sexual orientation. Our aim is to build a workplace where everyone under the rainbow can thrive.'

Darren Towers, Executive Director, Stonewall said:

'GCHQ and all those who made this year's Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job. They champion LGBT equality and inclusion across their organisation and beyond. We were thrilled to have 434 submissions for this year's Index and thank each and every organisation that took part. Wherever an organisation ranked, taking part in the Index shows real commitment to understanding and advancing LGBT equality in the workplace and with customers, service users and communities.

'This year, for the first time, the Index fully assessed entrants' efforts on trans equality in the workplace. The Top 100 are leading the way, making great strides towards trans-inclusive workplaces. Our LGBT in Britain: Trans Report reveals trans people still face unprecedented inequality. Half of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. This must change. It's encouraging to see so many organisations across sectors broaden their approach to ensure their workplaces include everyone in LGBT communities. There's much more to do but these continued efforts and hard work will help us work toward a world where all lesbian, gay, bi, and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception in their workplaces.'