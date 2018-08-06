Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GCS:GCS & SRG working together-construction contract secured

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:41am CEST

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

6 August 2018

GCS AWARDED HOTEL DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, MELBOURNE VICTORIA

Highlights:

  • GCS secures ~$7.4m concrete structure contract for the development of the new 24-level Vibe Hotel located on Queen Street, Melbourne

  • GCS has engaged SRG Limited ('SRG') to complete the post tensioning component of the works, underscoring the already close working relationship between GCS and SRG (refer Merger of Equals ASX Announcement on 12 June 2018)

  • Diversification of GCS's revenue streams continues as it expands its reach into the commercial construction sector on the East Coast of Australia

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited (ASX: GCS) is pleased to announce it has secured a ~$7.4m contract for the development of the new 24-level Vibe Hotel on Queen Street in Melbourne, Victoria.

J. Hutchinson Pty Ltd has awarded the complete concrete structure works to GCS's wholly owned subsidiary, GCS Summit Contracting Pty Ltd. The project includes the installation of precast panels, post tensioning, reinforcement and all other related concrete structure installations. Contract works are expected to commence in the first quarter of FY19 and be completed in approximately seven months.

Post tensioning works have been subcontracted to SRG, with whom GCS has announced a proposed Merger of Equals (refer ASX announcement dated 12 June 2018).

Mr Enzo Gullotti, GCS Group Managing Director said "The GCS team on the East Coast continue to deliver on GCS's strategy of diversifying the Group's revenue streams. GCS is excited that this is the first time our East Coast concrete and formwork division has partnered with J. Hutchinson Pty Ltd and we are pleased to begin our relationship with them on this iconic development.

This is also an exciting contract award for GCS and SRG as it underscores our already close working relationship. We look forward to being able to deliver projects such as these to our tier one client base as a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group once the proposed Merger of Equals is complete."

-ENDS-

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:[email protected]or visit: http://www.gcs.group

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 23:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aMITSUI : to participate in feasibility study of Australia's Hawsons Iron Ore Project
PU
02:46aEVOLUTION MINING : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors
PU
02:46aALY : Sandfire Farms into Alchemy's Bryah Basin Project
PU
02:41aCOOPER ENERGY : Sole-4 flow-back completed successfully 06 August 2018
PU
02:41aENVIPCO : 2018-08-06 - Envipco awarded with contract in Greece
PU
02:41aENERGY ACTION : Commences Strategic Review
PU
02:41aCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Trading Halt
PU
02:41aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 3 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 135KB)
PU
02:36aHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : InnoTrans 2018 World's leading transport trade fair in Berlin, Germany.
PU
02:36aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : U.S. Patents Assigned to Companies in Pennsylvania from July 29 - Aug. 5
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
2CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Britain's Centrica invests in Israeli electric vehicle start-up
3AUSTAR GOLD LTD : AUSTAR GOLD : Appointment of New Director
4NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Freight train derailment reported near Station Square in Pit..
5AECOM : AECOM : Betterment formula still a work in progress

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.