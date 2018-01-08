Log in
GDPR Foundation Course: Central London, United Kingdom - February 5th-6th, 2018 - Research and Markets

01/08/2018 | 06:12pm CET

The "GDPR Foundation Course" training has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years.1 It has substantial ramifications for tech companies not just in the EU, but globally. The regulation protects the data of all EU subjects regardless of the country in which they reside or the platform on which their data resides.

From the 25th of May 2018, organisations who process, monitor, and store data belonging to EU citizens will be mandated to transform their marketing, system, and processing methods drastically to ensure the safety of data against cyber attacks and breaches.

GDPR will require organisations who process and control data to strengthen their data privacy controls, enhance technology for management of personal data and the supplying of detailed documentation. For cloud suppliers and those companies who work with them, GDPR will also force major operational changes-so much so that it could slow both innovation and growth.

  • Do you know where your consumer data is?
  • Can you clearly demonstrate consumer consent?
  • Are your internal privacy controls robust and your products and services privacy-friendly?
  • Is the data you store portable and transferrable?
  • Can you completely erase personal data when needed?
  • Can you quickly recognize and report a data breach?
  • Are you confident that the third parties you utilize will be GDPR compliant?
  • Are you fully staffed with skilled privacy practitioners?

How ready is your company? To what extent can you demonstrate the answers to these questions? Non-compliance could mean potential fines of 4% of the previous year's global turnover or 20 million, depending on the severity of the breach and the deemed offence tier.

What Will You Learn

This 2-day EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) training course provides a comprehensive introduction to the GDPR's Principles, rights terminology, and compliance mechanisms. Candidates will learn how to plan a risk adverse, change driven, continuous and well thought through compliance programme with applicable accountability management of multifaceted roles like Data Protection Officer (DPO), Data Controller, and Data Processor under the GDPR.

Main Topics Covered During This Training

  • Data privacy and global consciousness
  • GDPR overview (background, terminology and span)
  • GDPR framework -legal articles, recitals and application
  • Principles of the GDPR and their application
  • Individual Rights and GDPR
  • Accountability, security and breach notification
  • Data transfers and governance approach
  • Derogations and special cases
  • GDPR impacts - people, process and technology
  • Privacy by design and default
  • Regulators and compliance
  • Enforcement, remedies, liabilities and fines
  • Binding corporate rules and Privacy Management activities
  • Accountability Roadmap and GDPR Compliance
  • Data protection impact assessments (DPIA)
  • Governance structure, control systems and framework and the role of the DPO

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svttfd/gdpr_foundation?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
