GDPR Foundation Course: Central London, United Kingdom - February 5th-6th, 2018 - Research and Markets

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered the most
important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years.1 It has
substantial ramifications for tech companies not just in the EU, but
globally. The regulation protects the data of all EU subjects regardless
of the country in which they reside or the platform on which their data
resides.
From the 25th of May 2018, organisations who process, monitor, and store
data belonging to EU citizens will be mandated to transform their
marketing, system, and processing methods drastically to ensure the
safety of data against cyber attacks and breaches.
GDPR will require organisations who process and control data to
strengthen their data privacy controls, enhance technology for
management of personal data and the supplying of detailed documentation.
For cloud suppliers and those companies who work with them, GDPR will
also force major operational changes-so much so that it could slow both
innovation and growth.
-
Do you know where your consumer data is?
-
Can you clearly demonstrate consumer consent?
-
Are your internal privacy controls robust and your products and
services privacy-friendly?
-
Is the data you store portable and transferrable?
-
Can you completely erase personal data when needed?
-
Can you quickly recognize and report a data breach?
-
Are you confident that the third parties you utilize will be GDPR
compliant?
-
Are you fully staffed with skilled privacy practitioners?
How ready is your company? To what extent can you demonstrate the
answers to these questions? Non-compliance could mean potential fines of
4% of the previous year's global turnover or 20 million, depending on
the severity of the breach and the deemed offence tier.
What Will You Learn
This 2-day EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) training course
provides a comprehensive introduction to the GDPR's Principles, rights
terminology, and compliance mechanisms. Candidates will learn how to
plan a risk adverse, change driven, continuous and well thought through
compliance programme with applicable accountability management of
multifaceted roles like Data Protection Officer (DPO), Data Controller,
and Data Processor under the GDPR.
Main Topics Covered During This Training
-
Data privacy and global consciousness
-
GDPR overview (background, terminology and span)
-
GDPR framework -legal articles, recitals and application
-
Principles of the GDPR and their application
-
Individual Rights and GDPR
-
Accountability, security and breach notification
-
Data transfers and governance approach
-
Derogations and special cases
-
GDPR impacts - people, process and technology
-
Privacy by design and default
-
Regulators and compliance
-
Enforcement, remedies, liabilities and fines
-
Binding corporate rules and Privacy Management activities
-
Accountability Roadmap and GDPR Compliance
-
Data protection impact assessments (DPIA)
-
Governance structure, control systems and framework and the role of
the DPO
