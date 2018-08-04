Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GDS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Possible Securities Fraud - GDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against GDS Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: GDS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 29, 2018 and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas and Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of GDS and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-gds/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by October 1, 2018.

About the Lawsuits

GDS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital reported that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.”

On this news, the price of GDS shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35aMCDONALD : Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Ga., Chuck Williams column
AQ
05:31aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Has Filed a Derivative Action on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) And Against Its Directors
GL
05:24aSODEXO : Marine recruit sues meat provider claiming exposure to E. coli at boot camp led to medical condition disqualifying him from military
AQ
05:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain says only person who wanted him at Chelsea was Maurizio Sarri
AQ
05:16aVORNADO REALTY TRUST : 08/03/2018 Vornado Completes the Sale of its Interests in the 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium
PU
04:54aTEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL : to shut St. Paul mattress plant
AQ
04:51aAEGEAN MARINE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW
BU
04:51aGOGO ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gogo Inc. - GOGO
BU
04:51aTAL EDUCATION CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group - TAL
GL
04:51aGDS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Possible Securities Fraud - GDS
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
2FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4AT&T : AT&T : U.S. court allows release of bench transcripts in AT&T merger fight
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Faces Probes Over Low-Income Tax Credits

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.