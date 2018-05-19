GEICO: Learn About High Tech Wearable Gear During Motorcycle Safety Month

Not all safety items come down to the machine. GEICO
is committed to safety
for the public and for members of the military beyond Motorcycle Safety
Month every May, and wants you to be aware of these other safety factors.
High visibility fabric and reflective piping have been around for
decades. Today, safety wearables range from airbags, LED signaling, and
helmets with heads-up displays and rear-facing cameras.
Airbag jackets and vests come in two styles: attached or
non-attached to the bike. The concept is simple. If you are ejected from
the bike, either a ripcord attached to the bike or embedded sensors will
ignite the airbag when they detect a mishap. Both work within
milliseconds of a problem.
LED brake light for your helmet mounts on the back of the helmet
and uses accelerometer and gyroscope sensors to automatically let others
know when you brake or slow down. It is designed to detect regular,
engine, and emergency braking.
There are a few helmets on the market utilizing heads-up displays. Some
give key motorcycle data or maps; others serve as "rear vision" with an
integrated camera in the back.
The Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) helmets
were designed around the same idea that naturally protects the brain
during impacts; the MIPS layer moves slightly within the helmet to
deflect harmful forces that could otherwise damage your brain.
“We know it’s not just the gear that makes a rider safe,” said Tom
Garner, director of GEICO’s Military sales and service. “Members of the
military are well trained and disciplined not to take unnecessary risks;
that’s part of the reason we’ve become such good partners since 1936.
“We can offer those who are serving coverage plans designed just for
them, military discounts and Motorcycle Safety Foundation discounts if
they take the classes. Our Military Service Center is filled with U.S.
veterans to provide military men and women with a sense of comfort that
they are all talking the same language. We are committed to serving
those who serve.”
For other motorcycle related articles, please visit GEICO
More. Additional safety
tips will ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable motorcycle
season.
