GEICO : Offers Last Minute Tips to Protect Your Identity During Holiday Shopping

Millions of shoppers will flock to the stores looking for last minute
gifts, but before you pull out your credit cards, GEICO offers these
last minute reminders to safeguard your personal information over the
holidays and into 2018.
Beware of data security incident– Every time you use your credit
or debit card with retailers, you leave behind a trail of valuable
information that is susceptible to a data security incident. Protect
your identity by using alternative forms of payment (cash, traveler's
checks, prepaid cards) that aren't connected to your personal
information.
Prepaid is the way – A prepaid Visa credit card acts just like a
credit or debit card and also goes a long way to protect your personal
information from thieves and data incidents. And just like a credit or
debit card, if your prepaid card is ever lost or stolen, you can recover
your money.
Be careful what you sign up for – Steer clear of in-store and
online promotions that promise you a discount on your purchased items if
you fork over personal information. Most retailers sell your information
to the highest bidder (marketing companies) who then create a profile
about your buying habits and solicit you with things they think you
might want to purchase.
Free Wi-Fi comes with a price – Believe it or not, free public
Wi-Fi comes with a very big security risk. Never connect to your bank,
credit card or other sensitive accounts over public Wi-Fi. The open
nature of public Wi-Fi allows hackers a direct line into any unsecured
personal information that may be stored on your laptop or mobile device.
Disabling the Wi-Fi function will prevent it from connecting to a public
Wi-Fi signal automatically.
Close your banking and credit card apps – If someone hacks into
your laptop or mobile device while your apps are open, they may be able
to gain access to any open information. Make sure to close all of your
banking and financial apps after each use. Keep in mind that some apps
will automatically log you off, but only after a certain period of
inactivity.
