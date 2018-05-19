GEICO : Offers Tips to Help Keep You Safe on Rainy Roads

It’s no coincidence that the number of accidents increases when it starts to rain. People are in a hurry, oil on the road makes it slick, tires may need to be replaced, and visibility is poor.

GEICO wants to help you try to avoid accidents in the rain. This year’s severe storm season is here now and will be around until the end of November, bringing thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes and hurricanes. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Wiper blades

Arguably, the single most important precaution is making sure you can see. Once a year you should change your wiper blades. Everyday use, bugs, frost and salt on your windshield take their toll on wiper blades. Wipers that leave streaks on your windshield are never helpful, especially at night.

Tires

Another key precaution is selecting a good rain tire. Tire patterns are designed to push water away from the tread. When is it time to replace them? When the tread reaches the wear bar in the groove of the tire. The wear bar indicates the tires need to be replaced immediately.

When you get caught in the rain, remember:

Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.

Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not. Turn on your headlamps – Simply turning on your headlamps makes you more visible to others.

Simply turning on your headlamps makes you more visible to others. Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.

Heavy rains may lead to flash flooding or high water. Remember, if you don’t see the painted lines, don’t drive through. Getting your car stuck in high water is no joke. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away.

Is there ever a proper time to abandon your car? Ready.gov recommends that you only abandon your vehicle if high water is rising around your vehicle, but is not moving. Then proceed to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

If you are on the road and have a loss, you can report it quickly using GEICO Mobile or by calling (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day. For more detailed information, click on safe driving in the heavy rain and getting your home flood-ready.

