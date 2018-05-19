GEICO : Offers Tips to Help Keep You Safe on Rainy Roads

It’s no coincidence that the number of accidents increases when it
starts to rain. People are in a hurry, oil on the road makes it slick,
tires may need to be replaced, and visibility is poor.
GEICO
wants to help you try to avoid accidents in the rain. This year’s severe
storm season is here now and will be around until the end of November,
bringing thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes and hurricanes. Here are some
safety tips to keep in mind:
Wiper blades
Arguably, the single most important precaution is making sure you can
see. Once a year you should change your wiper blades. Everyday use,
bugs, frost and salt on your windshield take their toll on wiper blades.
Wipers that leave streaks on your windshield are never helpful,
especially at night.
Tires
Another key precaution is selecting a good rain tire. Tire patterns are
designed to push water away from the tread. When is it time to replace
them? When the tread reaches the wear bar in the groove of the tire. The
wear bar indicates the tires need to be replaced immediately.
When you get caught in the rain, remember:
-
Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of
hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the
accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering
wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.
-
Turn on your headlamps – Simply turning on your headlamps makes
you more visible to others.
-
Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you
and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.
Heavy rains may lead to flash flooding or high water. Remember, if you
don’t see the painted lines, don’t drive through. Getting your car stuck
in high water is no joke. Six inches of moving water can knock you down,
and a foot can sweep your vehicle away.
Is there ever a proper time to abandon your car? Ready.gov recommends
that you only abandon your vehicle if high water is rising around your
vehicle, but is not moving. Then proceed to higher ground. Do not leave
the car and enter moving water.
If you are on the road and have a loss, you can report it quickly using GEICO
Mobile or by calling (800) 841-3000 24 hours a day. Log in to GEICO.com
to review your coverage or file a claim. Click on GEICO’s Catastrophe
Response Team to learn more about how we serve customers after
severe storms. For more detailed information, click on safe
driving in the heavy rain and getting
your home flood-ready.
