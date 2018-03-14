GF Management’s DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs Completes Extensive $9 Million Renovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs Hotel, located off I-25 and just minutes from the Colorado Springs Airport, has just completed a $9 million renovation, and now features a brand-new restaurant, The Mill House, and The Bar, the largest hotel bar in Colorado Springs. The 299-room hotel is owned by an operating affiliate of, and managed by, GF Management, one of the nation’s leading hospitality management and ownership companies based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company acquired the property in January 2016.



As the closest full-service hotel to Fort Carson, and conveniently located near a comprehensive list of world class attractions including the Broadmoor World Arena, Pikes Peak, also known as “America’s Mountain”, the Air Force Academy, and Garden of the Gods, voted the number one park in the nation, it is the perfect destination for both business and leisure travelers.

“We could not be more pleased with the outcome of this renovation,” said Cheyenne Motto, Director of Sales for the property. “We take great pride in not only the service we provide to our guests, but the space in which it’s presented. We are confident guests will be thrilled with our property’s refresh.”

Enhancements at the DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs began with the guestroom experience—upgrades include new Sweet Dreams Beds and bedding, the installation of new 49” and larger HD flat screen televisions in all guestrooms, plush carpet, tiled entryways, and more.

No expense was spared creating the hotel’s new open and active lobby concept. The new $2.6 million lobby is now a space where guests can come together to meet, connect, or relax, and boasts a new grab-and-go Coffee Shop. The Coffee Shop is perfect for guests who would like to get a quick bite before a busy day, and now features Starbucks Coffee®, teas, lattes, Frappuccinos®, and more. To enhance the business traveler’s experience is a new connectivity zone, featuring a semi-private boardroom, computer accessibility as well as a 130” HD flat screen television with comfortable seating. Complimentary internet access is available throughout the entire lobby.

In addition to the new Coffee Shop, the DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs has also debuted its brand-new on-site bar and restaurant, The Bar and The Mill House. The Bar, with ample seating in front of its 12 new 65” HD flat screen televisions, now features 12 local draft beers, a selection of wines and various specialty cocktails. The Mill House focuses on bistro-style dining in a relaxed atmosphere, with its new menu including a variety of small plates, flatbreads, street tacos and more. A private dining room is available for intimate get-togethers, and an outdoor seating area with a fire pit has also been added for those guests looking to relax over a meal outdoors.

Additionally, The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs provides more than 30,000 square feet of renovated event space, suitable for social, corporate and wedding events. The property offers sophisticated catering, leading edge technologies, thoughtful comforts and an array of extraordinary features and services to make every event momentous and meaningful.

GF Management is pleased to bring new life to this hotel set amid the unique setting that only Colorado Springs can provide.

“The public spaces in any hotel are critical to the guest experience,” said Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer for GF Management. “We are confident this extensive renovation we have just completed, along with the implementation of our proven management systems, will elevate this hotel to a leader in the market.”

The staff and management team at The DoubleTree by Hilton Colorado Springs will be hosting a public reveal of the property on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Details can be found by visiting http://bit.ly/DoubleTreeOpenHouse. The property will also be hosting an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 1, 2018. For details and a full menu, visit http://bit.ly/DoubleTreeEaster.

To learn more about the completed renovations, or to schedule a site visit, please contact Cheyenne Motto at (719) 527-4661.

About GF Management

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 85 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, casinos and golf courses in 28 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

Contact: Cheyenne Motto

Tel: (719) 527-4661

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b852d23-ee1e-4d92-8ff2-e781a1f62f36