GLNCY GLCNF UNM ANW REVG FIZZ FB HMNY GDS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Get additional information about GLNCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/glencore-plc?wire=3

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Get additional information about REVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Get additional information about HMNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Get additional information about GDS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: [email protected]