Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GM taps former Trump aide to head lobbying efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 07:52pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Eissenstat speaks during a news conference in San Salvador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday it has tapped a former Trump administration economic and trade adviser to head its public policy efforts.

The largest U.S. automaker said it hired Everett Eissenstat, who was until recently a senior White House aide on economic and trade issues, as its new senior vice president for global public policy. The 55-year-old Oklahoma native will report to Chief Executive Mary Barra.

Eissenstat's "broad experience interacting at the highest levels of government, both within the U.S. and globally, and his track record for partnering and building relationships on both sides of the aisle make him a perfect fit to represent GM," Barra said in a statement.

    Eissenstat, who could not be reached for comment, was a deputy assistant to the U.S. president on international economic affairs and deputy director of the National Economic Council until July 6.

He worked for the U.S. trade representative during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama and was a key adviser to the Republican Trump administration on Chinese trade issues.

"He is a true believer in free trade and the benefits free trade brings to our economy," Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said in a speech in July 2017, speaking about Eissenstat. "The administration and the country are lucky to have such an important asset."

Ongoing talks with Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could have a deep financial impact on GM, as could other trade disputes between the United States and China and the European Union.

Last week, GM blamed higher steel and aluminum costs for a 2018 profit forecast reduction, citing tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

GM buys most of its steel from U.S. producers, which have raised prices in reaction to the tariffs on imported steel.

In June, GM said it would go ahead with its plan to manufacture the new Chevrolet Blazer SUV in Mexico, despite Trump's criticisms of U.S. companies making vehicles abroad.

The Detroit automaker also faces concerns about the potential impact from trade worries on pickup trucks it builds in Mexico. In June, GM warned that imposing tariffs on imported cars and parts of up to 25 percent could lead to a "smaller GM."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Appoints Helen La Lime of United States Special Representative, Head of United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti
PU
08:13pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Turkish Officials with Leading Roles in Unjust Detention of U.S. Pastor Andrew Brunson
PU
08:10pCable firm United Group draws interest from Cinven and BC Partners - sources
RE
08:06pFed leaves rates unchanged, stays on course for September hike
RE
08:03pReddit says hackers accessed some user data
RE
07:54pU.S. new vehicle sales drop in July
RE
07:52pGM taps former Trump aide to head lobbying efforts
RE
07:51pU.S. lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
RE
07:45pMattole Residents file Grievance over Certification of HRC Ancient Forest Logging
SE
07:38pL'Oreal grows natural cosmetics focus with vegan firm Logocos
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.