GSA Invites Gaming Industry to its Technical Summit: Focus on Blockchain

08/02/2018 | 12:01am CEST

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) announces its first gaming industry focused conference event: GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain.  The event is scheduled for November 8 – 9, 2018 in the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, NV. GSA invites our members and anyone active in the gaming industry - operators, regulators and suppliers - to this informative summit around Blockchain.

The Blockchain technology - the second phase of the Internet - will have a dramatic impact on our lives and businesses. It is poised to revolutionize data sharing, security and has the ability to provide regulatory authorities with previously unobtainable levels of transparency. Those looking at how this technology will impact the gaming industry will be able to listen to companies that are using the technology today and regulators as they debate the benefits Blockchain provides them.

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, “We have been approached for many years to bring more value to a conference program by emphasizing real knowledge over a ‘marketing session.’  For this unique summit we’ve used our extensive contacts within and outside the gaming industry to bring together speakers and participants who have the experience and know-how to offer attendees a more grounded foundation and education about this technology.”

Current companies that have committed to participate in the event are: Axes Network, Clear Poker, Dominode, Gioco Ventures, LLC, Global Market Advisors, IBM, Innovum Technology, INTEL, Loyra Abogados, Malta Gaming Authority, McDonald Carano, New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement, Nevada Gaming Control Board, ORACLE, RedChalk Group, Secure Communication, Berkeley Center for Law & Business, Unikrn.

Blockchain Committee Chair Earle G. Hall said, “Blockchain is the answer to so many of our inefficiencies. It is inherently designed for transparent, secure and distributed information flow. Blockchain will exponentially increase the potential for collaboration, efficiency and connectivity. We look forward to this event and expect to truly educate the industry on this topic.”

For a detailed agenda, special rate accommodation information and registration, please visit GSA’s event website at GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain. GSA also welcomes companies interested in sponsoring this event to contact us.

There is a level of membership for every type of company. Is your organization interested in working with GSA on the creation of future standards? Please join us – visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more, and follow GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries GmbH; Playtech, (PTEC.L) & Scientific Games International (SGMS).

Other members include: Adlink Technology Inc.; Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; AmTote International; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Aruze Gaming America, Inc.; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; AxesNetwork Solutions Inc.; BMM Testlabs; Canadian Bank Note Company, Limited; Canadian Gaming Association; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations (CPI); DRGT Europe; European Casino Association; Everi; Fortunet; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Genlot Game Technology Co., Ltd.; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Québec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Mobile Gaming Monitoring On GmbH; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Pollard banknote limited; Quixant; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smernax Holdings Ltd.; Sightline Payments; Spintec d.o.o.; Synergy Blue; U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; VEIKKAUS; Western Canada Lottery Corporation; Wojskowe Zaklady Lacznosci Nr 1 S.A.

CONTACT:
Peter DeRaedt
Gaming Standards Association 
President
Tel: +1 (775) 846-4422
E-mail: [email protected] 

Paul Speirs-Hernandez
Steinbeck Communications 
President
+1 (702) 413-4278
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
