GSA Invites Gaming Industry to its Technical Summit: Focus on Blockchain

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) announces its first gaming industry focused conference event: GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain. The event is scheduled for November 8 – 9, 2018 in the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, NV. GSA invites our members and anyone active in the gaming industry - operators, regulators and suppliers - to this informative summit around Blockchain.



The Blockchain technology - the second phase of the Internet - will have a dramatic impact on our lives and businesses. It is poised to revolutionize data sharing, security and has the ability to provide regulatory authorities with previously unobtainable levels of transparency. Those looking at how this technology will impact the gaming industry will be able to listen to companies that are using the technology today and regulators as they debate the benefits Blockchain provides them.

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, “We have been approached for many years to bring more value to a conference program by emphasizing real knowledge over a ‘marketing session.’ For this unique summit we’ve used our extensive contacts within and outside the gaming industry to bring together speakers and participants who have the experience and know-how to offer attendees a more grounded foundation and education about this technology.”

Current companies that have committed to participate in the event are: Axes Network, Clear Poker, Dominode, Gioco Ventures, LLC, Global Market Advisors, IBM, Innovum Technology, INTEL, Loyra Abogados, Malta Gaming Authority, McDonald Carano, New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement, Nevada Gaming Control Board, ORACLE, RedChalk Group, Secure Communication, Berkeley Center for Law & Business, Unikrn.

Blockchain Committee Chair Earle G. Hall said, “Blockchain is the answer to so many of our inefficiencies. It is inherently designed for transparent, secure and distributed information flow. Blockchain will exponentially increase the potential for collaboration, efficiency and connectivity. We look forward to this event and expect to truly educate the industry on this topic.”

For a detailed agenda, special rate accommodation information and registration, please visit GSA's event website at GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain.

