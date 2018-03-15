GSMA : Opens New Regional Office in Nairobi

The GSMA today announced that it has opened new offices at the Delta
Annexe, Westlands, Nairobi. Located in the heart of Nairobi's commercial
district, the offices will enable the GSMA to work even more closely
with its members and other industry stakeholders to continue to extend
the reach and socio-economic benefits of mobile throughout Africa.
“It is an exciting time to raise our profile in Africa, as the region is
increasingly vibrant and remains the fastest growing region in the
world, accounting for 12 per cent of the world's mobile subscribers,”
said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA. “The rapid pace of
mobile adoption has delivered an explosion of innovation and huge
economic benefits in the region. This office will open up new and
exciting opportunities for collaboration between the GSMA and our
members, other industries, governments, regional organisations and the
international development community as we work to connect everything and
everyone to a better future.”
Mobile is a vital tool in delivering digital and financial inclusion in
Sub-Saharan Africa. According to research from GSMA Intelligence
(GSMAi), around 270 million people in the region now access the internet
through mobile devices, while the number of registered mobile money
accounts has reached 280 million. The GSMA, through its Mobile for
Development programme, is working with mobile operators and others
adjacent industries across areas including, mobile-enabled energy, water
and sanitation, agriculture, healthcare and gender equality. By
leveraging the ubiquity of mobile networks across the region, the mobile
industry is delivering innovations aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs).
The mobile industry is already a key enabler for the regional economy
and essential to building a Digital Africa. Mobile technologies and
services generated $110 billion of economic value in Sub-Saharan Africa
in 2016, equivalent to 7.7 per cent of regional GDP – a figure expected
to grow to $142 billion (8.6 per cent of GDP) by 2020 according to
GSMAi. The mobile ecosystem also directly and indirectly supported
approximately 3.5 million jobs in the region last year, and made a $13
billion contribution to the public sector in the form of taxation.
Key GSMA Events in the Region
Each year the GSMA runs its regional Mobile 360 Series in countries
across the world. In 2018 the GSMA will hold two Mobile 360s in the
Sub-Saharan Africa region; Mobile 360 – West Africa in Abidjan, Côte
d'Ivoire on 11-12 April and Mobile 360 – Africa in Kigali, Rwanda on
17-19 July. The events convene local and international policy,
regulatory and mobile industry leaders to discuss how to harness the
power of mobile technologies for the digital transformation and
sustainable development of the region. For information on the Mobile 360
Series, please visit www.mobile360series.com/.
Follow developments and updates on Twitter @GSMA, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series
and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series.
-ENDS-
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting
nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile
ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies,
equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in
adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading
events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai,
Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com.
Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005154/en/