GTI Gas Technology Institute : CDH Energy and Frontier Associates Join Frontier Energy

GTI International energy efficiency subsidiaries come together under Frontier Energy name

01/02/18 Des Plaines, IL

On January 1, CDH Energy in Cazenovia, New York and Frontier Associates in Austin, Texas joined Frontier Energy. Both will continue to provide expert services from their current locations with their current staff. With the addition of these two locations, Frontier Energy now has seven U.S. offices and more than 120 employees that provide professional services in energy efficiency, market transformation, and advanced transportation.

Frontier Energy was formed in January 2017 when three GTI International, Inc. subsidiaries, Fisher-Nickel, Inc., Davis Energy Group, Inc., and Bevilacqua-Knight, Inc., combined. CDH Energy and Frontier Associates increase the Frontier Energy team's strong qualifications in building and agriculture energy efficiency, commercial foodservice, alternative transportation, codes and standards, software development, data analysis, and advanced energy technologies.

'We're very excited to have CDH and Frontier Associates joining our team,' says Frontier Energy president Larry Brand, 'Frontier Energy now has a larger geographic footprint, a more diverse team of energy professionals, and expanded capabilities. We're pleased to offer new services that will increase the value and impact we deliver to our customers.'

Ron Snedic, chairman of the board, says, 'Adding the expertise and skills of Frontier Associates and CDH Energy furthers Frontier Energy's mission. It's very exciting to work with an amazing group of individuals who truly care about their clients' needs, the environment and the conservation of energy.'

About Frontier Energy, Inc.

Frontier Energy is a new company with a long history. Five companies came together to leverage strengths, relationships, and data to help reduce energy use, increase alternative transportation, and bring new ideas to life. We are fuel agnostic and work on projects involving electricity, hydrogen, biogas, and conventional fuels. We believe in a diverse energy future that includes conservation, efficiency, and new technologies.

Frontier Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of GTI International, Inc. (GTII). GTII is a holding company and wholly owned subsidiary of GTI, a leading non-profit research, development and training organization serving the energy industry for more than 75 years. Through GTII, GTI is investing in an efficient, clean energy future to meet ever-escalating energy, operational, and environmental challenges.​