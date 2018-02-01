Log in
GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/01/2018 | 10:20am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2018 / 10:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Glasauer Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerald
Last name(s): Glasauer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The person under position 1a was corrected from Mrs Tatjana Glasauer to the Glasauer Family Foundation. The Glasauer Family Foundation is represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200PJ10XJVQ4MXG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8

b) Nature of the transaction
The Glasauer Family-Foundation, represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer, issued a sell order in the amount of 10,000 shares, limit price EUR 3.56, term up to 28.12.2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange
MIC: XHAM


01.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA
Danziger Straße 28
74182 Obersulm
Germany
Internet: www.gub.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40283  01.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
