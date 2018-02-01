GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2018 / 10:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Glasauer Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerald Last name(s): Glasauer Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

The person under position 1a was corrected from Mrs Tatjana Glasauer to the Glasauer Family Foundation. The Glasauer Family Foundation is represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200PJ10XJVQ4MXG21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8

b) Nature of the transaction

The Glasauer Family-Foundation, represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer, issued a sell order in the amount of 10,000 shares, limit price EUR 3.56, term up to 28.12.2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange MIC: XHAM

