GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Glasauer Familienstiftung
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Gerald
|Last name(s):
|Glasauer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|The person under position 1a was corrected from Mrs Tatjana Glasauer to the Glasauer Family Foundation. The Glasauer Family Foundation is represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer.
a) Name
|GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0AYXP8
b) Nature of the transaction
|The Glasauer Family-Foundation, represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer, issued a sell order in the amount of 10,000 shares, limit price EUR 3.56, term up to 28.12.2018.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Hamburg Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XHAM
