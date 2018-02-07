Log in
GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/07/2018 | 05:00am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2018 / 10:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Glasauer Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerald
Last name(s): Glasauer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200PJ10XJVQ4MXG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0AYXP8

b) Nature of the transaction
The Glasauer Family-Foundation, represented by Mrs. Tatjana Glasauer, issued a sell order in the amount of 10,000 shares GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA, limit price EUR 3.58, term up to 2018-12-28.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg Stock Exchange
MIC: XHAM


07.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA
Danziger Straße 28
74182 Obersulm
Germany
Internet: www.gub.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40421  07.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
