Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Symantec Corporation (“Symantec” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SYMC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Symantec securities on the open market from May 20, 2017 through May 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symantec’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Symantec’s later disclosed “reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs” would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); and (3) as a result, Symantec’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the July 16, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aIPSOS : SA chooses Prince Harry
AQ
07:15aNEDBANK : takes a digital leap with first virtual bank
AQ
07:14aABENGOA : Solar project launch
AQ
07:13aCEZ : Data network support services
AQ
07:11aROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
RE
07:10aTRACTOR SUPPLY : Local veteran to receive grant for farm project
AQ
07:09aNEOPOST : SeaBus Terminal Transformer Replacement - Design and Construction
AQ
07:09aHEWLETT PACKARD : HPE) Server Equipment
AQ
07:08aPharmaceutical products
AQ
07:05aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Supply of Office Equipment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade gap, $200 billion target disputed
2UMICORE : Comprehensive Report on Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lea..
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : '13 Reasons Why' premiere canceled after Texas shooting
4ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Global insurers review business after U.S. exit from Iran deal
5CONOCOPHILLIPS : CONOCOPHILLIPS : Courts in Curacao, Bonaire partially lift seizures against PDVSA

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.