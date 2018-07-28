Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AV Homes, Inc. (AVHI) And Its Directors

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AV Homes, Inc. (“AV Homes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVHI) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of AV Homes who have been harmed by AV Homes in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “1934 Act”).



On June 7, 2018, the Board of AV Homes caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (“Taylor Morrison”), Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc. (“Intermediate Parent”), and Thor Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into AV Homes (the “Merger”), with AV Homes continuing as the surviving entity in the Merger as an indirect subsidiary of Taylor Morrison (the “Proposed Merger”).

The Complaint alleges that on July 13, 2018, to convince Company shareholders to vote in favor of the Proposed Merger, the Board authorized the filing of a joint registration statement, that was materially incomplete and misleading, which was filed by Taylor Morrison on Form S-4 with the SEC (the “S-4” or the “Registration Statement”), in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

