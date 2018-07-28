Log in
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JNP) And Its Directors

07/28/2018 | 01:31am CEST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Juniper” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JNP) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of Juniper who have been harmed by Juniper in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(d)(4), 14(e) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).  The action seeks to enjoin the expiration of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) on the proposed transaction, pursuant to which Juniper will be acquired by Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (“Catalent”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Catalent Boston, Inc. (“Merger Sub”) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint alleges that on July 17, 2018, Juniper filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the “Recommendation Statement”) with the SEC. The Recommendation Statement, which recommends that Juniper stockholders tender their shares in favor of the Proposed Transaction, omits or misrepresents material information concerning, among other things: (i) Juniper management’s financial projections, utilized by the Company’s financial advisor, Rothschild Inc. (“Rothschild”), in its financial analyses (the “Management Projections”); (ii) the data and inputs underlying the financial valuation analyses that support the fairness opinion provided by Rothschild; and (iii) the sale process that resulted in the Proposed Transaction. The failure to adequately disclose such material information constitutes a violation of Sections 14(d), 14(e) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act as Juniper stockholders need such information in order to make a fully informed decision whether to tender their shares in support of the Proposed Transaction or seek appraisal.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


HOT NEWS
