Galecto Biotech Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Marshall as Chief Medical Officer

Galecto Biotech AB, the leading developer of galectin modulators for the
treatment of severe diseases, including fibrosis and cancer, today
announced the appointment of Richard Marshall, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical
Officer. Dr Marshall joins Galecto with more than 15 years of experience
across drug discovery, clinical development and business development in
various positions at Glaxo Smithkline (GSK). Most recently, he was
Vice-President and Head of the Fibrosis & Lung Injury Discovery
Performance Unit. During his tenure at GSK, Dr Marshall led the early
clinical development for NucalaTM, anti-IL-5 mAb in asthma
and nasal polyposis. He is a visiting Professor at Newcastle University
and an Honorary Consultant in Thoracic Medicine at Royal Brompton &
Harefield NHS Foundation Trust. Dr Marshall earned his undergraduate,
medical and doctorate degress at University College London.
“Richard is a great addition to the Galecto management team as we move
towards late-stage clinical studies with our lead program, TD139, a
potent and selective inhibitor of galectin-3, in Idiopathic Pulmonary
Fibrosis (IPF) and advance other candidates in fibrosis, inflammation
and cancer through clinical development,” said Hans Schambye, CEO of
Galecto Biotech. “His career at GSK has seen him deliver on all aspects
of drug discovery and development within the respiratory and fibrosis
field, making him ideal to help take Galecto to the next level.”
“Galecto’s unique approach to targeting galectin-3 has shown very
promising results, so far, in clinical studies. This exciting mechanism
has the potential to bring new medicines to patients, treating fibrosis
and inflammation across a range of severe, often life threatening,
diseases. I look forward to working with the superb team at Galecto to
help steer the next stage of clinical development for Galecto’s
portfolio of candidate drugs,” said Dr Marshall.
About Galectin-3
Galectin-3 is a member of the galectin family of galactoside binding
lectins. Galectin-3 exists both intra- and extracellularly and binds to
glycosylated proteins. Galectin-3 has been shown to play a central role
in fibrosis development and progression. The activation of macrophages,
and recruitment and activation of myofibroblasts, the two central cell
types in organ fibrosis, is dependent on galectin-3. Abolition of
galectin-3 expression in knockout animals or pharmacological blockade
using Galecto Biotech’s inhibitors leads to a dramatic reduction or even
prevention of fibrosis.
About Galecto Biotech
Galecto is focused on developing novel drugs for the treatment of
fibrosis, inflammation, and other serious human diseases. The company’s
products target galectins or galactoside binding lectins, which are a
group of proteins shown to be involved in many disease processes. Since
its founding in 2011, Galecto’s team of scientists and experts has
proven that galectin-3 is an attractive drug target and that galectin-3
inhibitors are effective in reducing fibrosis in several different
organs in preclinical models. Based on this research, Galecto’s high
potency galectin modulators may open new treatment possibilities for
many patients. The company is located in Copenhagen, Denmark. Further
information can be found at www.galecto.com.
