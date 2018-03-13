Gallup and Sharecare Announce Annual Community Rankings

ATLANTA, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and world-leading analytics and advice firm, Gallup, today reported their annual community rankings from the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. For the third consecutive year, Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida, ranked number one for overall well-being, followed by Barnstable Town, Massachusetts, in the second position and Boulder, Colorado, in the third.



Against record declines in national well-being in 2017, the communities of Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island (#1); Kennewick-Richland, Washington (#24); and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida (#25) – each of which are among the top 25 well-being cities – made directional improvements in overall well-being in 2016-2017. The performances by each of these cities are noteworthy for making progress against statistically significant declines in their respective states. A new performance record was also set this year by Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, which became the first community to rank first or second across all five elements of well-being.

“The continued strong well-being measured in the Naples, Barnstable Town and Boulder communities is impressive and illustrates that well-being locally can remain high amid declines nationally or regionally,” said Dan Witters, research director for the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. “The resiliency of these top performers underscores the importance of thriving across all five of the essential elements, resulting in better overall well-being and associated outcomes than is found from focusing on physical wellness alone.”

The 2016-2017 results are largely reflective of recent community well-being trends, with each of the top three communities having frequented the top 10 list in several past installments of the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. On the other end of the spectrum, cities like Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, ranked among the top 25 in 2016-2017, despite the states of Michigan and Pennsylvania placing in the bottom half among states in 2017.

“Beyond being bright spots within our nation, the top well-being cities – many being consistently strong performers – are well positioned to serve as examples for communities all across the rankings list,” said Ashlin Jones, vice president of research and data sciences at Sharecare. “By collaborating to share responsibility, learnings and resources, our local leaders and organizations have boundless opportunities to give populations an edge with personalized approaches that address the well-being needs of our communities.”

10 Highest Well-Being Communities, 2016-2017

1 – Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

2 – Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

3 – Boulder, Colorado

4 – Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California

5 – Charlottesville, Virginia

6 – Lynchburg, Virginia

7 – North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

8 – Santa Rosa, California

9 – Prescott, Arizona

10 – San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California

10 Lowest Well-Being Communities, 2016-2017

177 – Flint, Michigan

178 – Rockford, Illinois

179 – Fayetteville, North Carolina

180 – Erie, Pennsylvania

181 – South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan

182 – Binghamton, New York

183 – Hickory-Lenoir-Morgantown, North Carolina

184 – Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, Mississippi

185 – Canton-Massillon, Ohio

186 – Fort Smith, Arkansas

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index examines well-being across the nation with 186 communities studied and ranked based on their Well-Being Index scores. Community well-being is analyzed across five elements:

Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals

Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life

Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security

Community: liking where you live, feeling safe, and having pride in your community

Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily

