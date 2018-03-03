Game-based Learning Market in the US - Increasing Popularity of Mobile Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the game-based
learning market in the US provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the game-based
learning market in the US will grow at a CAGR of around 17% during
the forecast period. The increasing investments from venture capitalists
is a major factor driving the market’s growth.
The investments from investors and venture capitalists have been
increasing in the gaming industry. The increasing demand for
incorporating game-based learning (GBL) in K-12 schools, particularly in
the developed countries is anticipated to accelerate the investments in
the industry. Numerous schools across the US are collaborating with
startups to launch educational games that will improve the learning
experience for both students and teachers. These startups are receiving
funding from various investors to strengthen their product portfolio and
engage in R&D for the development of new products. This has boosted the
demand for GBL in educational institutes across the US.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of mobile
technologies as one of the key emerging trends driving the game-based
learning market in the US:
Increasing popularity of mobile technologies
The mobile technologies have gained importance over the last few years
due to the increased penetration of smartphones both in emerging and
developed countries. The growing adoption of smartphones aids vendors in
promoting gaming applications compatible with different operating
platforms such as iOS and Android. M-learning is another trend in the
education sector, which allows students to learn through mobile
applications that are contributing to the growth of GBL in the US.
“Vendors are increasingly developing game-based learning products,
which are compatible with smartphones. This is increasing their
penetration in the education as well as corporate sectors. Furthermore,
the growing popularity of the BYOD policy, especially in the US, is
expected to boost the sales of game-based learning applications and
software that is leading to market growth. Mobile learning solutions
incorporated with games is anticipated to revolutionize STEM education,
language learning, and the ways lessons are conducted in subjects such
as social sciences, arts, and archaeology. Thus, the advantages provided
by mobile technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the
game-based learning market in the US,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on education
technology.
Game-based learning market in the US
segmentation
This market research report segments the game-based
learning market in the US into the following products (knowledge
and skill-based games and cognitive ability games) and end-users
(academic users and non-academic users).
The knowledge and skill-based games segment is expected to witness an
accelerated growth over the forecast period because of the growing
popularity of STEM-based and language learning games in the academic
sector. The cognitive ability-based games segment is expected to witness
a slow growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing
awareness about the use of games to enhance cognitive abilities. The
other games segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the
forecast period because of the increasing adoption and integration of
advanced technologies such as AI, AR, and VR in modern games.
