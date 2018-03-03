Game-based Learning Market in the US - Increasing Popularity of Mobile Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the game-based learning market in the US provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the game-based learning market in the US will grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period. The increasing investments from venture capitalists is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The investments from investors and venture capitalists have been increasing in the gaming industry. The increasing demand for incorporating game-based learning (GBL) in K-12 schools, particularly in the developed countries is anticipated to accelerate the investments in the industry. Numerous schools across the US are collaborating with startups to launch educational games that will improve the learning experience for both students and teachers. These startups are receiving funding from various investors to strengthen their product portfolio and engage in R&D for the development of new products. This has boosted the demand for GBL in educational institutes across the US.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of mobile technologies as one of the key emerging trends driving the game-based learning market in the US:

Increasing popularity of mobile technologies

The mobile technologies have gained importance over the last few years due to the increased penetration of smartphones both in emerging and developed countries. The growing adoption of smartphones aids vendors in promoting gaming applications compatible with different operating platforms such as iOS and Android. M-learning is another trend in the education sector, which allows students to learn through mobile applications that are contributing to the growth of GBL in the US.

“Vendors are increasingly developing game-based learning products, which are compatible with smartphones. This is increasing their penetration in the education as well as corporate sectors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of the BYOD policy, especially in the US, is expected to boost the sales of game-based learning applications and software that is leading to market growth. Mobile learning solutions incorporated with games is anticipated to revolutionize STEM education, language learning, and the ways lessons are conducted in subjects such as social sciences, arts, and archaeology. Thus, the advantages provided by mobile technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the game-based learning market in the US,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Game-based learning market in the US segmentation

This market research report segments the game-based learning market in the US into the following products (knowledge and skill-based games and cognitive ability games) and end-users (academic users and non-academic users).

The knowledge and skill-based games segment is expected to witness an accelerated growth over the forecast period because of the growing popularity of STEM-based and language learning games in the academic sector. The cognitive ability-based games segment is expected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the use of games to enhance cognitive abilities. The other games segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the increasing adoption and integration of advanced technologies such as AI, AR, and VR in modern games.

