Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Game publisher EA's revenue forecast misses estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 01:00am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc forecast tepid second-quarter revenue growth on Thursday, overshadowing quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates and sending its shares down 7 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expected adjusted revenue of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, down slightly from a year earlier, when sales were driven by "Battlefield 1".

The timing of the recognition of bookings in Asia as well as foreign exchange weighed on the company's forecast, EA added.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Expectations may have been higher for second-quarter guidance and the Street may have expected an increase in annual guidance but we understand EA is conservative early in the year," Consumer Edge Research analyst Raymond Stochel said. 

The rise in popularity of games from the "battle royale" genre such as "Fortnite" is posing challenges to established game publishers, including EA, and rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Take Two Interactive Software Inc.

EA said it expected the launch of new games, including "Madden NFL" and "Battlefield V", in the coming months to take on some of those challenges.

For the first quarter, the company said "The Sims 4" player base grew 35 percent and the "FIFA World Cup" update had over 15 million unique players.

Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen told Reuters that though EA had only two weeks of the World Cup in its first quarter, user engagement with FIFA was "extremely" high and that should help "FIFA 19" when it is launched in September.

EA reported revenue of $749 million on an adjusted basis for the latest quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of $742.42 million.

Net income fell to $293 million, or 95 cents per share, from $644 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share, according to Reuters' calculation, topping analysts' estimate of 6 cents per share.

Shares of the company have risen nearly 40 percent this year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Seal of approval for Nambour road
PU
02:15aTrump Administration Tries to Ease Republican Worries About Trade Fights
DJ
02:02aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : proposes improved cost-benefit analysis for network investment
PU
01:32aBUREAU OF RECLAMATION : Reclamation signs environmental documents on City of Hayward Recycled Water project
PU
01:17aOREGON ZOO : keepers care for orangutans in Borneo
PU
01:12aUCLA UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES : Researchers discover chemical reaction that uses a surprising molecule
PU
01:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : U.S. regulator stands by decision to block Winklevoss bitcoin ETF
RE
01:00aGame publisher EA's revenue forecast misses estimates
RE
12:57aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 27
PU
12:31aIntel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
3Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.