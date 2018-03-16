Log in
Gamida Cell : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/16/2018 | 12:01pm CET

Gamida Cell, a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Julian Adams, Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will share a company overview at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, NY. The webcast can be accessed live: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/healthcare2018/42104642533.cfm.
  • Dr. Adams will also present at BioCentury’s 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center in New York, NY. A breakout session will follow the presentation at 10:00 a.m. The webcast can be accessed live: http://wsw.com/webcast/biocentury5/gamida.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the links above, or from the News section of the Gamida Cell website.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a leader in cellular and immune therapeutics dedicated to treating patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company is building a diverse pipeline based on its proprietary NAM technology platform to deliver transformative medicines to patients in need of new treatment options. To learn more about Gamida Cell, including current clinical studies, please visit www.gamida-cell.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
