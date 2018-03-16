Gamida Cell : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gamida
Cell, a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, today
announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor
conferences:
Dr. Adams will also present at BioCentury’s 25th Annual
Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on
Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference
Center in New York, NY. A breakout session will follow the
presentation at 10:00 a.m. The webcast can be accessed live: http://wsw.com/webcast/biocentury5/gamida.
A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the links above,
or from the News
section of the Gamida Cell website.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is a leader in cellular and immune therapeutics dedicated to
treating patients with cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company is
building a diverse pipeline based on its proprietary NAM technology
platform to deliver transformative medicines to patients in need of new
treatment options. To learn more about Gamida Cell, including current
www.gamida-cell.com
and on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
