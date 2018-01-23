Gander Outdoors : Announces Grand Opening at Muncy, Pennsylvania Location

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is opening in Muncy,
Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The newly branded store will
occupy the former Gander Mountain location at 66 Mall Parkway, and the
56,000 square-foot building will operate with over 70 part-time
employees and full-time staff.
The Saturday grand opening celebration will commence when the doors open
at 9:00 A.M. Activities include: free pastries and coffee in the
morning, hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11
A.M. - 1 P.M. Kids can paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck
call from 1-3 P.M. Plus, customers will receive a gift with purchase and
drawings for Gander Outdoors gift cards throughout the day, while
supplies last.
Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets
in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the
chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting,
fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting
sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings, and will
provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant
products and services that are competitively priced.
“The Muncy store is one of six Gander Outdoor locations planned in the
state of Pennsylvania and we have seen an overwhelming positive response
to this location opening, which offers customers one-stop shopping to
serve all their outdoor recreational needs,” said Marcus Lemonis,
Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue
expanding our outdoor industry footprint and reinforce our brand’s
presence, while supporting economic growth across the country.”
About Gander Outdoors
Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local
communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping,
fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and
regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best
selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.
About Camping World Holdings
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the
leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment
of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance
and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services,
protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding
in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known
destinations for everything RV, with over 135 retail locations in 36
states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an
unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon
Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House and
Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor
experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "CWH".
