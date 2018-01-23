Gander Outdoors : Announces Grand Opening at Muncy, Pennsylvania Location

Customers Are Invited to Join the Celebration on January 27

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is opening in Muncy, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The newly branded store will occupy the former Gander Mountain location at 66 Mall Parkway, and the 56,000 square-foot building will operate with over 70 part-time employees and full-time staff.

The Saturday grand opening celebration will commence when the doors open at 9:00 A.M. Activities include: free pastries and coffee in the morning, hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Kids can paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. Plus, customers will receive a gift with purchase and drawings for Gander Outdoors gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings, and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“The Muncy store is one of six Gander Outdoor locations planned in the state of Pennsylvania and we have seen an overwhelming positive response to this location opening, which offers customers one-stop shopping to serve all their outdoor recreational needs,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue expanding our outdoor industry footprint and reinforce our brand’s presence, while supporting economic growth across the country.”

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 135 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

