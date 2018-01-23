Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gander Outdoors : Announces Grand Opening at Muncy, Pennsylvania Location

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 07:57pm CET

Customers Are Invited to Join the Celebration on January 27

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is opening in Muncy, Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The newly branded store will occupy the former Gander Mountain location at 66 Mall Parkway, and the 56,000 square-foot building will operate with over 70 part-time employees and full-time staff.

The Saturday grand opening celebration will commence when the doors open at 9:00 A.M. Activities include: free pastries and coffee in the morning, hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Kids can paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. Plus, customers will receive a gift with purchase and drawings for Gander Outdoors gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings, and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“The Muncy store is one of six Gander Outdoor locations planned in the state of Pennsylvania and we have seen an overwhelming positive response to this location opening, which offers customers one-stop shopping to serve all their outdoor recreational needs,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue expanding our outdoor industry footprint and reinforce our brand’s presence, while supporting economic growth across the country.”

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 135 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21p MIDDLEBY : Viking Range, LLC Secures Viking Trade Name in Canada
08:20p CARLISLE GIRLS BASKETBALL : Six games, nine days, no problem
08:20p EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Notice of Public Webcast of and Written Materials for Eastman Innovation Day, February 6, 2018
08:20p CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG : Takeover Bid by Highlight Communications AG and Studhalter Investment AG Successful
08:20p FIRST BANK : Goes Big into Peer To Peer Lending, Launches "Cent"
08:19p UNICREDIT : Mandatory conversion of savings shares in ordinary shares. Liquidation procedure relating to the withdrawal right. Notice of option in offer
08:19p GERRESHEIMER : expects significant positive effects from the US tax reform in 2018
08:16p TEGNA : to Expand OTT Ad Network Through Investment in Tubi TV
08:15p GERRESHEIMER AG : Gerresheimer expects significant positive effects from the US tax reform in 2018
08:15p Leading Medical Organizations Update Guideline for Molecular Testing and Targeted Therapies in Lung Cancer
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. product lets investors triple bet on popular tech stocks
2BRENT : Oil jumps on IMF growth outlook as Brent tops $70 again
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE :  Liquide continues its digital transformation with the opening of a new remote ope..
4CSX : CSX : Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : A very strong year 2017 for Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Sales up by 12% at 205,000 comme..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.