Gander Outdoors : Prepares for Grand Opening in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is open in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A special grand opening event is planned for Saturday, March 24, 2018. The 67,000-square-foot store is located at 1912 Skibo Road and will be one of six Gander Outdoor retail locations in North Carolina, operating with over 65 part-time employees and full-time staff.

The grand opening will kick off at 9:00 A.M with free pastries and coffee in the morning, hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout Troop from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Family fun includes opportunities for children to paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3 P.M. The event includes storewide savings on a huge assortment of products and fantastic giveaways with customers receiving a gift with purchase and drawings for gift cards throughout the day, while supplies last. Experts on fishing, hunting, boating and more will be available to talk with customers.

Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings, and will provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products and services that are competitively priced.

“We look forward to seeing large crowds across the country as we continue the next phase of reopening Gander retail stores,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue expanding our outdoor industry footprint, while supporting economic growth across the country.”

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House, Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".

