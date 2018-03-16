Gander Outdoors : Prepares for Grand Opening in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, is open in
Fayetteville, North Carolina. A special grand opening event is planned
for Saturday, March 24, 2018. The 67,000-square-foot store is located at
1912 Skibo Road and will be one of six Gander Outdoor retail locations
in North Carolina, operating with over 65 part-time employees and
full-time staff.
The grand opening will kick off at 9:00 A.M with free pastries and
coffee in the morning, hot dogs and chips provided by a local Boy Scout
Troop from 11 A.M. - 1 P.M. Family fun includes opportunities for
children to paint a lure 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. and build a duck call from 1-3
P.M. The event includes storewide savings on a huge assortment of
products and fantastic giveaways with customers receiving a gift with
purchase and drawings for gift cards throughout the day, while supplies
last. Experts on fishing, hunting, boating and more will be available to
talk with customers.
Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets
in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the
chain's stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting,
fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting
sports. Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings, and will
provide outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant
products and services that are competitively priced.
“We look forward to seeing large crowds across the country as we
continue the next phase of reopening Gander retail stores,” said Marcus
Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We are excited to continue
expanding our outdoor industry footprint, while supporting economic
growth across the country.”
For more information about the Gander Outdoor, visit https://www.ganderoutdoors.com/.
About Gander Outdoors
Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local
communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping,
fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and
regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best
selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.
About Camping World Holdings
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the
leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment
of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance
and repair and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services,
protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding
in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known
destinations for everything RV, with over 140 retail locations in 36
states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. Coupled with an
unsurpassed portfolio of industry-leading brands including Erehwon
Mountain Outfitters, Gander Outdoors, Good Sam, Overton’s, The House,
Uncle Dan’s and Windward/W82, Camping World Holdings has become
synonymous with outdoor experiences. Camping World’s stock is traded on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWH".
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005657/en/