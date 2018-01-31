Gas Turbines Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Gas
Turbines Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the heavy
industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind
the procurement of gas turbines and acts as an all-inclusive guide for
making smart purchasing decisions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005990/en/
Global Gas Turbines Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The global gas turbines market is expected to be driven by growing
demand from buyers to safeguard the environment through the
incorporation of natural-gas-fueled power plants instead of coal-based
power plants that have high carbon emissions,” says SpendEdge
procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “The buyers are also incorporating gas
turbines based on specific industry requirements, which aid in easy
power generation through reduced maintenance cost,” added Tridib.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Gas
Turbines Market:
-
The development of hydrogen-fueled gas turbines
-
Advanced internal cooling techniques for gas turbines
-
Offering turnkey solutions
The development of hydrogen-fueled gas turbines:
Suppliers are increasingly developing hydrogen-fueled gas turbines that
are used for integrated gasification of combined cycle power generation.
Suppliers are now increasingly adopting technologies such as combustor
technology and enhanced cooling technology to develop hydrogen-fueled
gas turbines. Also, the use of such gas turbines helps to improve
efficiency, reduce emissions and costs, and allow carbon capture,
utilization, and storage of power.
Advanced internal cooling techniques for gas turbines:
The extensive use of gas turbines in land-based power generations and
industrial applications increases the turbine inlet temperature.
Therefore, the internal blades of gas turbines need to be cooled to
ensure their safe operations. Internal cooling of gas turbines is
attained by passing the coolant over rib-enhanced serpentine passages
inside the blades. Moreover, the use of such advanced techniques helps
in reducing the maintenance cost for the buyers.
Offering turnkey solutions:
A growing number of suppliers are providing turnkey solutions to buyers,
which involves a complete package that includes installation, plant
design, commissioning, operation and maintenance, and fuel management.
Moreover, since the contract is long-term, budgeting on the project will
be easier for buyers. Also, this enables the buyers to save procurement
costs due to engagement with one-party that provides end-to-end
solutions.
