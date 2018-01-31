Gas Turbines Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Gas Turbines Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of gas turbines and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The global gas turbines market is expected to be driven by growing demand from buyers to safeguard the environment through the incorporation of natural-gas-fueled power plants instead of coal-based power plants that have high carbon emissions,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “The buyers are also incorporating gas turbines based on specific industry requirements, which aid in easy power generation through reduced maintenance cost,” added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Gas Turbines Market:

The development of hydrogen-fueled gas turbines

Advanced internal cooling techniques for gas turbines

Offering turnkey solutions

The development of hydrogen-fueled gas turbines:

Suppliers are increasingly developing hydrogen-fueled gas turbines that are used for integrated gasification of combined cycle power generation. Suppliers are now increasingly adopting technologies such as combustor technology and enhanced cooling technology to develop hydrogen-fueled gas turbines. Also, the use of such gas turbines helps to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and costs, and allow carbon capture, utilization, and storage of power.

Advanced internal cooling techniques for gas turbines:

The extensive use of gas turbines in land-based power generations and industrial applications increases the turbine inlet temperature. Therefore, the internal blades of gas turbines need to be cooled to ensure their safe operations. Internal cooling of gas turbines is attained by passing the coolant over rib-enhanced serpentine passages inside the blades. Moreover, the use of such advanced techniques helps in reducing the maintenance cost for the buyers.

Offering turnkey solutions:

A growing number of suppliers are providing turnkey solutions to buyers, which involves a complete package that includes installation, plant design, commissioning, operation and maintenance, and fuel management. Moreover, since the contract is long-term, budgeting on the project will be easier for buyers. Also, this enables the buyers to save procurement costs due to engagement with one-party that provides end-to-end solutions.

