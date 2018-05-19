Gaucher Disease - A Pipeline Analysis Report | Technavio

Technavio
has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the Gaucher
disease market. The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the
pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data
collection period to treat Gaucher disease.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005064/en/
Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for Gaucher disease, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including
regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment
strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential
role in the growth of the market in the coming years.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Gaucher disease - market overview
Gaucher disease is an autosomal recessive inherited disorder of
metabolism where a type of fat (lipid) called glucocerebroside cannot be
adequately degraded. The common symptoms of the disease include an
enlarged liver or spleen, low levels of circulating red blood cells,
clotting blood cells and skeletal abnormalities. In rare cases, the
disease also affects the nervous system and nerve cells. The disease is
classified into type 1, type 2 and type 3. Of these, type 1 is the most
common and this does not affect the nervous system.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious
and rare diseases research, “The disease is caused by
a recessive mutation in the GBA gene located on chromosome 1 and affects
both males and females. About one in 100 people in the United States are
carriers of the most common type of Gaucher disease.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Gaucher disease – market segmentation
This market research report segments the Gaucher
disease market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and
combination therapy), mechanism of action (enzyme replacement,
glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors, histone deacetylase, molecular
chaperone modulators), therapeutic modalities (small molecule and
recombinant enzyme), and RoA (intravenous and oral).
The IV RoA is expected to account for over 41% of the market share. IV
delivers liquid substances directly into the vein. Based on therapeutic
modality, recombinant enzyme accounted for 47% of all molecules in the
current pipeline. With respect to MoA, over 47% of the molecules in the
pipeline work towards the replacement of glucocerebroside as the disease
occurs due to deficiency of this enzyme.
|
|
Save big with Technavio this May!
Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this
summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on
all non-alcoholic
beverages reports for the entire month.
OR
Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this
Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics
and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a
limited period.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005064/en/