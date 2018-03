The euro zone may have more unexploited capacity, particularly in the labour market, which could mean that inflation might take longer to rise back to its near 2 percent target, the bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, tracked by the ECB, fell to 1.6840 percent <EUIL5YF5Y=R>, its lowest level since November and well below a peak around 1.8 percent seen in January.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)