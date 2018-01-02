Gazal : Change in substantial holding

604

15 July 2001

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Gazal Corporation Limited

004 623 474

Details of substantial holder (1)

Michael Joseph Gazal ("MJG") and the persons named in section 6 below

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 29/12/2017

(being the date the Company bought back 9,803,364 ordinary shares, resulting in voting power rising to more than 1% above voting power shown in previous notice)

The previous notice was given to the company on 06/10/2016

The previous notice was dated 06/10/2016

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) See Annex A

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See Annex B

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes See Annex C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Nature of association

Not applicable

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Address

Michael Joseph Gazal

c/- 3-7 McPherson Street, Banksmeadow NSW 2019

Michael and Helen Pty Limited ("M&H")

c/- 3-7 McPherson Street, Banksmeadow NSW 2019

MJ&HH Gazal Pty Limited as trustee for the Michael Gazal Family Trustc/- 3-7 McPherson Street, Banksmeadow NSW 2019

("MJ&HH")

print nameMichael Joseph Gazal

capacitySubstantial holder and director of M&H and MJ&HH

sign here

2 January 2018

The following 1 page is Annexures A, B and C referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder, signed by me and dated 2 January 2018

_______________________ Michael Joseph Gazal

ANNEXURE A

Class Securities (4)of Previous notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 17,418,280 29.95% 17,768,280 36.60%*

* Change in voting power includes effect of the Company buying back 9,803,364 ordinary shares on 29 December 2017.

ANNEXURE B

Date changeof Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Considerationgiven relation changein to Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 19/6/2017 M&H Purchase MJ&HHofsharesfrom $2.27 683,333 ordinary shares 683,333 21/12/2017 MJ&HH (direct); and MJG and M&H (indirect) Entry into off market purchase agreement between MJ&HH and Aitken Murray Capital Partners Pty Limited ("AMCP") for MJ&HH to purchase 350,000 shares from AMCP upon AMCP completing a purchase of the shares. $2.50 350,000 ordinary shares 350,000 ANNEXURE C