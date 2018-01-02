Log in
Gazal : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/02/2018 | 05:00am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Gazal Corporation Limited

ABN

57 004 623 474

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Joseph Gazal

Date of last notice

19 June 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Refer Note 1

Date of change

21 December 2017

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest 1,202,211 Ordinary Shares Indirect interest 16,216,069 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Indirect 350,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2.50 per Share

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest 1,202,211 Ordinary Shares Indirect interest 16,566,069 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Off-market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note 1 Nature of Indirect Interest

Mr MJ Gazal controls and is a 50% shareholder of MJ & HH Gazal Pty Limited, which is trustee of the Michael Gazal Family Trust. The Trust is the registered holder of 15,882,736 ordinary shares. By virtue of his control of MJ & HH Gazal Pty Limited, Mr MJ Gazal also has a relevant interest in those shares.

MJ & HH Gazal Pty Limited is the owner of Michael and Helen Pty Limited which is the registered holder of 683,333 shares in Gazal Corporation Limited, so Mr MJ Gazal also has a relevant interest in those shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 03:59:07 UTC.

