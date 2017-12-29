Gazal : Completion of Bisley transaction and buy-back

GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED [ASX: GZL]

29 December, 2017

Gazal Corporation Limited ("GZL" or "Company") advises that it has completed the sale of its Bisley Workwear business to a company controlled by Mr David Gazal, as well as the buy-back of 9,803,364 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from companies associated with Mr David Gazal. As a result, the Company now has 48,551,483 fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The transactions were approved by Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2017. As foreshadowed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Mr David Gazal has resigned as an Executive Director with effect from completion of the transactions.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary, Peter Wood on +61 2 9316 2801.

