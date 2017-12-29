Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gazal : Completion of Bisley transaction and buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 02:34am CET

GAZAL CORPORATION LIMITED [ASX: GZL]

29 December, 2017

Gazal Corporation Limited ("GZL" or "Company") advises that it has completed the sale of its Bisley Workwear business to a company controlled by Mr David Gazal, as well as the buy-back of 9,803,364 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from companies associated with Mr David Gazal. As a result, the Company now has 48,551,483 fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The transactions were approved by Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2017. As foreshadowed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Mr David Gazal has resigned as an Executive Director with effect from completion of the transactions.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary, Peter Wood on +61 2 9316 2801.

About Gazal Corporation Limited

Based in Sydney and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Gazal is a leading apparel supplier and retailer in Australasia. The Company jointly owns and manages PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited, a joint venture company ("the JV") in partnership with PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the world. The JV licenses and operates PVH's iconic lifestyle apparel brands lead by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as well as other licensed and JV owned brand names such as Van Heusen, Pierre Cardin, Bracks, Nancy Ganz, Spanx and HoldmeTight.

Gazal Corporation Limited published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 01:34:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/28 ALEXCO RESOURCE : Announces Amendment of Water Use Licence at Keno Hill and Other Developments
12/28 APPLE : CEO Tim Cook’s Earnings Up 74% To $102m As Tech Giant Remains World’s Most Valuable Firm
12/28 KOBE STEEL : Shanghai cautions on products from scandal-hit Kobe Steel, tightens checks
12/28 QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER Q S C : Foreign fund buying pushes QSE higher
12/28 ARCELORMITTAL : Trump vowed to protect steel, layoffs are coming instead
12/28 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple earns five times higher per unit profit than Samsung
12/28 KCB : Mukidza shows mettle in season of highs and lows - PHOTOS
12/28 OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Bazm-e-Alig defeats Ooredoo XI in friendly cricket match
12/28 INDIA USING AFGHAN SOIL TO HAMPER CPEC : Pak minister
12/28 RYANAIR : Stansted looks beyond Ryanair to add touch of class from Gulf
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Apologizes for iPhone Battery Issue -- Update
2Oil prices stay near high on strong U.S. refinery runs, China data
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Pipeline abandonment emerges as key issue in Grand Rapids
4AFLAC INCORPORATED : AFLAC INCORPORATED : announces $250 million in investments on the heels of tax reform law
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : Global equity issuance up from 2016 slump, bankers see further rise in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.