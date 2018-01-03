Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GeNeuro: Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with Gilbert Dupont

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:39pm CET

Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN code / Mnemo: CH0308403085 / GNRO
Web site: www.geneuro.com

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 37,532

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 352,681.84

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2017, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 33,678

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €284,643.00

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 31 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:49p DOMINION ENERGY : to buy Scana, assume failed nuclear project costs
05:49p Will AI's new leaders come from liberal arts colleges?
05:49p The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio Hotel Set Groundbreaking
05:49p Desktop Metal Awarded Seminal Separable Supports Patents for Its Metal 3D Printing Technology
05:48p ALSTOM SA : Alstom announces end of self-reporting to DOJ
05:48p Current U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Brian Stretch Will Join Sidley in San Francisco
05:47p DOMINION ENERGY : to buy Scana, assume failed nuclear project costs
05:47p Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract of Euronext NV
05:47p Jackson Lewis Welcomes Accomplished Litigator Thomas P. Murphy to Washington, D.C. Region Office
05:47p LUMZAG : to Unveil the World’s Most Secure Backpack at CES 2018 in Las Vegas
Latest news "Companies"