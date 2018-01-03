GeNeuro: Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO)
to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2017, the following assets
appeared on the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 37,532
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 352,681.84
As a reminder, as of June 30, 2017, the following resources were booked
to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 33,678
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €284,643.00
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis or Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon,
France. It has 31 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005886/en/