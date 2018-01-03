GeNeuro: Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with Gilbert Dupont

Market: Euronext Paris

ISIN code / Mnemo: CH0308403085 / GNRO

Web site: www.geneuro.com

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of December 31, 2017, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 37,532

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 352,681.84

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2017, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 33,678

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €284,643.00

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Type 1 Diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 31 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

