GeNeuro : Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 2a Study of GNbAC1 in Type 1 Diabetes

Regulatory News:
GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO), a
biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and
autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes
(T1D), announced today that patient enrollment in its Australian Phase
2a study of GNbAC1 in T1D has been completed on schedule. A total of
60 adult patients in more than 10 centers have been recruited into the
study.
GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pathogenic,
viral envelope protein, encoded by a member of the Human Endogenous
Retrovirus-W family (pHERV-W Env). This protein has been detected in
patients with MS and in the pancreas of patients with T1D. It is thought
to be a causal factor of these diseases.
“The objective of this Phase 2a study is to demonstrate GNbAC1’s
safety and potential benefit in preserving pancreatic function in
patients with type 1 diabetes. With patient enrollment now complete, we
look forward to sharing data during the third quarter 2018,” said
François Curtin, Chief Operating Officer of GeNeuro.
The Phase 2a randomized, placebo-controlled study will evaluate GNbAC1
in 60 recently diagnosed adult patients in over 10 centers in Australia.
The primary endpoint is the safety of GNbAC1 in this new population of
patients. Secondary endpoints will measure the link between treatment
response and pHERV-W Env biomarkers, insulin production based on peptide
C levels, and other biomarkers associated with type 1 diabetes, such as
insulin consumption, glycaemia and production of diabetic
auto-antibodies.
About Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes, usually first diagnosed in children, is caused by an
immune response directed against the insulin producing cells of the
pancreas. There is no cure for this ‘autoimmune’ disease, which means
patients need life-long treatment with insulin replacement. This
treatment is often associated with several debilitating complications,
including heart disease, blindness, and kidney disease, among others.
About GNbAC1
The development of GNbAC1 is the result of 25 years of research into
human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), including 15 years at Institut
Mérieux and INSERM, a French national medical research institute. Found
in the human genome, certain HERVs have been linked to various
autoimmune diseases. Researchers have demonstrated that the toxic Env
protein, pHERV-W Env, is observed in patients with MS, particularly in
active lesions, and in the pancreas of T1D patients. By neutralizing
pHERV-W Env, GNbAC1 could at the same time block these pathological
inflammatory processes and restore remyelination in MS patients and
maintain insulin production in T1D patients. As pHERV-W Env has no known
physiological function, GNbAC1 is expected to have a good safety
profile, without affecting the patient’s immune system, as observed in
all clinical trials to date.
About GeNeuro
GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against
neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple
sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by
HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.
GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in France
in Lyon. It has 31 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting
its technology.
For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and
estimates concerning GeNeuro’s financial condition, operating results,
strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it
operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be
identified by words, such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “objective,” “should,” or the negative
of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are
not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and
estimates are based on management’s current assumptions and assessment
of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were
deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn
out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and
depend on factors beyond the company’s control. Consequently, the actual
results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of
GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the
future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by
these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties,
no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the
date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to
update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006179/en/