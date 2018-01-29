Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gehr Hospitality : Acquires the Aloft Hotel, Jacksonville Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:56pm CET

Gehr Hospitality, a division of The Gehr Group (www.gehr.com), announced the acquisition of the Aloft Hotel, Jacksonville Airport, located three miles from the Jacksonville International Airport and just 15 miles north of downtown Jacksonville. The acquisition was financed by BMO Harris Bank, and McKibbon Hospitality will manage the hotel on behalf of Gehr Hospitality. Ms. Thuong Luong and Ms. Molly Caccamo of Gehr Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the Company.

“We like the Jacksonville lodging market, with its rapidly improving local economy, strong employment market, and robust port trade,” said David Lifschitz, President and CEO of The Gehr Group. “We are also excited to add the Aloft brand to our hotel portfolio.”

“We plan to invest additional funds in updating the guest rooms and the public areas,” added Thuong Luong, Chief Investment Officer for Gehr Hospitality. “This will position the hotel as the most recently renovated property in its submarket.”

The Aloft Jacksonville Airport is a modern, select-service hotel that includes 136 guestrooms, the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZ® bar, an outdoor pool, 600 square feet of meeting space, and a 24-hour fitness center. Guests can also enjoy weekly performances by local emerging musicians as part of the hotel’s [email protected] music series. In addition to its proximity to the Jacksonville International Airport, the hotel is near the River City Marketplace, a bustling shopping and entertainment complex.

About Gehr Hospitality:

Gehr Hospitality (www.gehrhospitality.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Gehr Group, is a hospitality-focused investment firm based in Los Angeles, California. Gehr Hospitality and its affiliates own a wide range of hotel, nightlife, residential, and commercial real estate assets throughout the United States.

Over the last five decades, The Gehr Group has established a successful track record investing in and operating over $1 billion of hotels, multifamily, office, retail, and industrial real estate properties and creating substantial value through opportunity sourcing and hands-on asset management. The company is currently expanding its real estate portfolio through the acquisition and development of additional hospitality and multifamily real estate assets. Visit GehrHositality.com to learn more.

About McKibbon Hospitality

Headquartered in Tampa, FL and Gainesville, Ga., McKibbon Hospitality creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and property loyalty. It’s how we’ve grown into one of the largest (and most awarded) hotel development and management companies in the country. We build, renovate and manage properties across the country for Marriott, Hilton, Starwood and other iconic hospitality brands. From hand-picking urban sites to imagining the just-for-you details of a guest experience, from overseeing operations to bringing a brand to life, and everything in between, McKibbon shapes inclusive hospitality development. Visit McKibbon.com to learn more.

About Aloft Hotels

With more than 125 hotels now open in nearly 20 countries and territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid hotel landscape. For the ‘always on’ next generation of traveler, the Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design. Aloft is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, please visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:06p FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day
09:05p GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
09:05p INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Scrutiny of Chinese Deals -- 4th Update
09:05p PLAYOFF SERIES RAFFLE : FINAL STOP – THE BIG GAME
09:04p NETCARE : Mashaba, health care industry join forces to donate school shoes
09:04p Day & Zimmermann ECM President Michael McMahon Named One of Safety+Health Magazine’s CEOs Who “Get It”
09:03p HIVE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Aerohive Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018
09:03p Peak 1031 Exchange Experiences Record Year of Growth
09:02p HEMP : Announces Completion of First Purchase Order for Natural Absorbent Product Spill-Be-Gone™
09:01p BEST HOMETOWN BANCORP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sanofi beats Novo to buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion in biotech M&A boom
2SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG : SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Preliminary Key Financial Figures for..
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug
4APPLE : Apple sensor supplier AMS shares jump on raised growth outlook
5ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : sale of New Largo in South Africa

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.