Gehr Hospitality : Acquires the Aloft Hotel, Jacksonville Airport

Gehr Hospitality, a division of The Gehr Group (www.gehr.com),
announced the acquisition of the Aloft Hotel, Jacksonville Airport,
located three miles from the Jacksonville International Airport and just
15 miles north of downtown Jacksonville. The acquisition was financed by
BMO Harris Bank, and McKibbon Hospitality will manage the hotel on
behalf of Gehr Hospitality. Ms. Thuong Luong and Ms. Molly Caccamo of
Gehr Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the Company.
“We like the Jacksonville lodging market, with its rapidly improving
local economy, strong employment market, and robust port trade,” said
David Lifschitz, President and CEO of The Gehr Group. “We are also
excited to add the Aloft brand to our hotel portfolio.”
“We plan to invest additional funds in updating the guest rooms and the
public areas,” added Thuong Luong, Chief Investment Officer for Gehr
Hospitality. “This will position the hotel as the most recently
renovated property in its submarket.”
The Aloft Jacksonville Airport is a modern, select-service hotel that
includes 136 guestrooms, the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZ®
bar, an outdoor pool, 600 square feet of meeting space, and a 24-hour
fitness center. Guests can also enjoy weekly performances by local
emerging musicians as part of the hotel’s [email protected] music series. In
addition to its proximity to the Jacksonville International Airport, the
hotel is near the River City Marketplace, a bustling shopping and
entertainment complex.
About Gehr Hospitality:
Gehr Hospitality (www.gehrhospitality.com),
a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Gehr Group, is a hospitality-focused
investment firm based in Los Angeles, California. Gehr Hospitality and
its affiliates own a wide range of hotel, nightlife, residential, and
commercial real estate assets throughout the United States.
Over the last five decades, The Gehr Group has established a successful
track record investing in and operating over $1 billion of hotels,
multifamily, office, retail, and industrial real estate properties and
creating substantial value through opportunity sourcing and hands-on
asset management. The company is currently expanding its real estate
portfolio through the acquisition and development of additional
hospitality and multifamily real estate assets. Visit GehrHositality.com
to learn more.
About McKibbon Hospitality
Headquartered in Tampa, FL and Gainesville, Ga., McKibbon Hospitality
creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and
property loyalty. It’s how we’ve grown into one of the largest (and most
awarded) hotel development and management companies in the country. We
build, renovate and manage properties across the country for Marriott,
Hilton, Starwood and other iconic hospitality brands. From hand-picking
urban sites to imagining the just-for-you details of a guest experience,
from overseeing operations to bringing a brand to life, and everything
in between, McKibbon shapes inclusive hospitality development. Visit McKibbon.com
to learn more.
About Aloft Hotels
With more than 125 hotels now open in nearly 20 countries and
territories around the world, Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott
International, Inc., delivers a fresh approach to the traditional staid
hotel landscape. For the ‘always on’ next generation of traveler, the
Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style
that is different by design. Aloft is proud to participate in the
industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®.
Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The
Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com
for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For
more information, please visit www.alofthotels.com
and follow along on Facebook,
Instagram,
and Twitter.
