Geisinger Announces It Will Stand Behind Cost of Hip Surgery for a Lifetime

Once again, Geisinger is pioneering a ground-breaking new model for care
in which the innovative health system has announced it will expand its
ProvenCare Total Hip program even further by standing behind the costs
associated with orthopaedic surgeries for a lifetime.
Geisinger collaborated with Medacta International, a global leader in
orthopaedic medical devices, on a first-of-its-kind pilot program to
provide a Geisinger Health Plan member who was receiving hip-replacement
surgery an unlimited time frame for future surgical care and cost that
may be needed. These costs will be proportionally shared between
Geisinger and Medacta, including the device itself and all hospital
costs, while the patient remains with Geisinger Health Plan and is
treated by Geisinger providers.
“Surgeon education and mentorship is a core pillar of Medacta’s mission,
with hundreds of surgeons from around the world receiving training each
year through our renowned M.O.R.E. Institute and AMIS Education
Program,” said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta
International. “This value-based care partnership with Geisinger, our
first, further underscores Medacta’s commitment to improving the patient
experience while redefining the orthopaedic ‘product’ to encompass not
only the implant, but also accompanying surgical technique, education
and instrumentation. We are proud to go beyond implant replacement and
share in the risk and overall cost of patient care, which we believe to
be an unprecedented step for an orthopaedic manufacturer.”
The first patient enrolled in the pilot – an active, 53-year-old woman –
underwent successful total hip replacement surgery on Monday, February
26, 2018, with plans underway to expand the program. This is the first
time ever that a patient will be afforded the full range of care – both
hospital care and device replacement – for future revisions at no charge
when all services are delivered to Geisinger Health Plan members by
Geisinger providers.
Under the country’s current reimbursement system, hospitals are often
paid more when something goes wrong during surgery. Geisinger has long
served as the national model for reversing this trend and a champion of
delivering high quality care at lower costs to the more than 3 million
patients seeking treatment every year.
“Rather than follow the prevalent fee-for-service model, Geisinger
rewards value,” said Michael Suk, MD, JD, MPH, MBA chair of the
Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute and the Department of Orthopaedic
Surgery. “When it comes to the hip replacement pilot program, what we’re
saying to our patients is that the level of service we’ll provide will
be so exemplary that if there’s a problem tomorrow or 20, 30, or 40
years from now, we’ll take care of it. Geisinger continues to drive the
national dialogue on value-based orthopaedic surgery through this
groundbreaking expansion of our ProvenCaremodel.”
In 2006, Geisinger transformed the health care industry by introducing
its renowned ProvenCare program. This multifaceted program includes the
reengineering of care using evidence-based "bundles" and adoption of a
fixed per-case rate that covers preadmission, inpatient, and follow up
care, including any and all complications 90 days post–procedure.
In 2014, Geisinger launched ProvenCareHip Fracture, Total
Hip, Total Knee and Lumbar Spine in yet another chapter of the health
system’s transformative care.
“Since introducing the ProvenCare orthopaedic protocols, we’ve witnessed
a decrease in readmissions and a reduction in length-of-stay figures
when it comes to total hip replacements,” said Dr. Suk. “By affixing
evidenced-based protocols to all hip and knee surgeries, we are able to
ensure the same high-quality care is delivered to every patient, every
time. In 2018, we’re expanding our ProvenCarecommitment even
further.”
About Medacta International
Medacta® International is a world leading manufacturer of
orthopaedic implants, neurosurgical systems, and instrumentation.
Medacta’s revolutionary approach and responsible innovation have
resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the
AMIS® system and total knee replacement with MyKnee®
patient matched technology. Over the last 10 years, Medacta has grown
dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value on all
aspects of the care experience from design to training to
sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro,
Switzerland, and operates in over 30 countries. To learn more about
Medacta International, please visit www.medacta.com or
follow @Medacta
on Twitter.
About Geisinger
Geisinger is an integrated health services organization widely
recognized for its early adoptions of the electronic health record and
the development of innovative care delivery models such as ProvenHealth
Navigator®, ProvenCare® and ProvenExperience®.
As one of the nation’s largest health service organizations, Geisinger
serves more than 3 million residents throughout 45 counties in central,
south-central and northeast Pennsylvania, and in southern New Jersey at
AtlantiCare, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. In
2017, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Geisinger Jersey
Shore Hospital became the newest members of Geisinger. The physician-led
system is comprised of approximately 30,000 employees, including nearly
1,600 employed physicians, 13 hospital campuses, two research centers,
and a 583,000-member health plan, all of which leverage an estimated
$12.7 billion positive impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey
economies. Geisinger has repeatedly garnered national accolades for
integration, quality and service. In addition to fulfilling its patient
care mission, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to medical
education, research and community service. For more information, visit www.geisinger.org,
or connect with us on Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
