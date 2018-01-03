Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gemadept : Nam Dinh Vu Port welcomed specialized vessel to receive 4 modern quay cranes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:05am CET
Following the receipt of 06 RTGs on December 6th, last December 30th, in the joyful atmosphere of preparation for the new year 2018, Nam Dinh Vu port of Gemadept Corporation continued to receive the 4 quay cranes that are most state-of-the-art on the market.

M/V JY Zhoushan (Hongkong nationality) with the length of 146m and the width of 28m carrying the 4 QCs safely calling at Nam Dinh Vu Port at 3pm, December 30 2017.

Along with other modern facilities being invested, these modern QCs are the final stage to put Nam Dinh Vu Port Phase 1 with the capacity of 600,000 TEUs into operation. The QCs are designed in a modern, improved functional way of operation, maintenance, high speed of cargo handling and the biggest outreach on Hai Phong market.

Some of the main specifications of the QCs include: Lifting capacity of 50 tons & 40 tons under hook and spreader respectively; Lifting height of 30m and -12m above and below rail respectively and the outreach of up to 40m (equivalent to more than 15 rows of containers).

The project team of Nam Dinh Vu Port continues to complete the work of installing equipment, connecting to other equipment and completing the infrastructure to put the port into operation on schedule. Along with the assets investment, Nam Dinh Vu Port has also completed the recruitment of human resources, preparation for operation and training. All are ready to put Nam Dinh Vu port into operation right in the spring of 2018.

Nam Dinh Vu Port being ready for operation has strengthened Gemadept's strategy for port development. With the system of Nam Dinh Vu Port, Gemadept will continue to bring more and more enhanced quality services meeting the needs of shipping lines, partners and customers.

Gemadept Corporation published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 04:04:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50a PPG INDUSTRIES : To Buy Dutch Architectural Paint And Coatings Wholesaler ProCoatings
05:42a HENGTAI SECURITIES : Hengtou Sec 9 shareholders to sell 29.94% stake
05:42a GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Bio inks consigned technology development deal
05:42a CHINA JINMAO : sees annual profit to rise at least 80%
05:42a CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL : CFO steps down
05:42a MASTEK LIMITED : - esop/esos/esps
05:41aDJOil Futures Remain Steady in Asian Trading
05:39a SPARE PARTS- DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE TYPE FLOW METER WITH LIMIT SWITCH FOR INLET COMPLETE , AUX.RELAY(RX) FOR CONTROL CIRCUIT,TYPE : Hc4ed/ac110v matsushita electric works, aux.relay (ry) for anode consumption, type: my4/ac12 volts, omron
05:39a NEOPOST : Supply detailed design and engineering services for the proposed Mark III vehicle maintenance lifting system.
05:39a AUTODESK : software product support extension
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil hits highest since mid-2015 but settles down as outages abate
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DRIVERS WANTED: Why Engineers Want To Climb Into The Cockpits Of Tiny Robot Vehicle..
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : increases its stake in CanniMed Therapeutics to 2.3%
5AIR BERLIN PLC : AIR BERLIN : Passenger rights group takes legal action that could block Niki sale to IAG

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.