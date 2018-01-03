Gemadept : Nam Dinh Vu Port welcomed specialized vessel to receive 4 modern quay cranes

Following the receipt of 06 RTGs on December 6th, last December 30th, in the joyful atmosphere of preparation for the new year 2018, Nam Dinh Vu port of Gemadept Corporation continued to receive the 4 quay cranes that are most state-of-the-art on the market.

M/V JY Zhoushan (Hongkong nationality) with the length of 146m and the width of 28m carrying the 4 QCs safely calling at Nam Dinh Vu Port at 3pm, December 30 2017.

Along with other modern facilities being invested, these modern QCs are the final stage to put Nam Dinh Vu Port Phase 1 with the capacity of 600,000 TEUs into operation. The QCs are designed in a modern, improved functional way of operation, maintenance, high speed of cargo handling and the biggest outreach on Hai Phong market.

Some of the main specifications of the QCs include: Lifting capacity of 50 tons & 40 tons under hook and spreader respectively; Lifting height of 30m and -12m above and below rail respectively and the outreach of up to 40m (equivalent to more than 15 rows of containers).

The project team of Nam Dinh Vu Port continues to complete the work of installing equipment, connecting to other equipment and completing the infrastructure to put the port into operation on schedule. Along with the assets investment, Nam Dinh Vu Port has also completed the recruitment of human resources, preparation for operation and training. All are ready to put Nam Dinh Vu port into operation right in the spring of 2018.

Nam Dinh Vu Port being ready for operation has strengthened Gemadept's strategy for port development. With the system of Nam Dinh Vu Port, Gemadept will continue to bring more and more enhanced quality services meeting the needs of shipping lines, partners and customers.