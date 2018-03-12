Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Analysis | Technavio

Technavio has announced its market research report on gene therapy for age-related macular degeneration. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including indication analysis, therapeutic assessment and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gene therapy for age-related macular degeneration - market overview

Macular degeneration is a condition in which, macula, a part of the retina, gets damaged or deteriorated. This condition usually affects individuals who are aged 50 years and above and therefore, it is called age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and is directly related to the advancement of age. But smoking also plays a vital role in causing AMD.

AMD is characterized by the presence of a blurred area near the center of vision that leads to distorted vision. There are two different types of AMD, including dry (atrophic) AMD (dAMD) and wet (neovascular/exudative) AMD (wAMD). The dAMD is the most common type of AMD and accounts for almost 80%-90% of the overall AMD cases.

The gene therapy is emerging as one of the most exciting and potentially innovative approaches for the long-lasting treatment of AMD. The gene therapy uses a virus called AAV2 that delivers a gene, which causes the retinal cells to produce a therapeutic protein and can stop the creation of abnormal blood vessels.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, “The gene therapy candidates for AMD are being developed based on its two different forms namely wAMD and dAMD. About 46% of the pipeline molecules are being evaluated for wAMD, and 36% of the pipeline molecules are being evaluated for dAMD.”

Gene therapy for age-related macular degeneration – segmentation analysis

The report includes an analysis of the market based on disease type (wAMD, dAMD, and unspecified AMD), assessment by RoA (subretinal, intravitreal, and unspecified), and assessment by target (VEGF, PDGFR-beta and VEGFR2, ChR2 gene, and undisclosed).

About 18% of the current pipeline molecules under investigation for AMD gene therapy are being administered through the intravitreal route. Around 18% of these molecules are being administered through the subretinal route. The remaining 64% of the pipeline therapeutics for AMD gene therapy have been placed in the unspecified category as the RoA for many of the pre-clinical and discovery molecules is not disclosed.

