Gene Therapy for Age-related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Analysis | Technavio

Gene therapy for age-related macular
degeneration - market overview
Macular
degeneration is a condition in which, macula, a part of the
retina, gets damaged or deteriorated. This condition usually affects
individuals who are aged 50 years and above and therefore, it is called
age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is the leading cause of
vision loss and is directly related to the advancement of age. But
smoking also plays a vital role in causing AMD.
AMD is characterized by the presence of a blurred area near the center
of vision that leads to distorted vision. There are two different types
of AMD, including dry (atrophic) AMD (dAMD) and wet
(neovascular/exudative) AMD (wAMD). The dAMD is the most common type of
AMD and accounts for almost 80%-90% of the overall AMD cases.
The gene therapy is emerging as one of the most exciting and potentially
innovative approaches for the long-lasting treatment of AMD. The gene
therapy uses a virus called AAV2 that delivers a gene, which causes the
retinal cells to produce a therapeutic protein and can stop the
creation of abnormal blood vessels.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious
and rare diseases, “The gene therapy candidates for
AMD are being developed based on its two different forms namely wAMD and
dAMD. About 46% of the pipeline molecules are being evaluated for wAMD,
and 36% of the pipeline molecules are being evaluated for dAMD.”
Gene therapy for age-related macular
degeneration – segmentation analysis
The report includes an analysis of the market based on disease type
(wAMD, dAMD, and unspecified AMD), assessment by RoA (subretinal,
intravitreal, and unspecified), and assessment by target (VEGF,
PDGFR-beta and VEGFR2, ChR2 gene, and undisclosed).
About 18% of the current pipeline molecules under investigation for AMD
gene therapy are being administered through the intravitreal route.
Around 18% of these molecules are being administered through the
subretinal route. The remaining 64% of the pipeline therapeutics for AMD
gene therapy have been placed in the unspecified category as the RoA for
many of the pre-clinical and discovery molecules is not disclosed.
