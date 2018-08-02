General American Investors : Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2018

For:

General American Investors Company, Inc. 530 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Company Contact:

Eugene S. Stark Vice-President, Administration (212) 916-8447

August 2, 2018 For Immediate Release

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS FILES CERTIFIED SHAREHOLDER REPORT

FOR PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

NEW YORK, - Aug. 2 - General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2018. The Form N-CSR contains the Company's June 30, 2018 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov and the Company's website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

6/30/18 6/30/17 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,051,545,612 $1,086,484,955 Net Assets Per Common Share $40.82 $40.52 Net Investment Income $4,762,328 $5,736,027 Per Share $0.18 $0.21 Net Gain on Investments $19,078,377 $82,969,059 Per Share $0.89 $3.16 Common Shares Outstanding 25,762,058 26,811,438

* After dividends and distributions of $3.09 per share paid in December 2017 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2018.

The largest stock holdings in the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2018 included: The TJX Companies, Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, and ASML Holding N.V.

