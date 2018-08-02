Log in
General American Investors : Certified Shareholder Report for Period Ended June 30, 2018

0
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

For:

General American Investors Company, Inc. 530 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Company Contact:

Eugene S. Stark Vice-President, Administration (212) 916-8447

August 2, 2018 For Immediate Release

GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS FILES CERTIFIED SHAREHOLDER REPORT

FOR PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

NEW YORK, - Aug. 2 - General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Certified Shareholder Report (Form N-CSR) for the six month period ended June 30, 2018. The Form N-CSR contains the Company's June 30, 2018 Semi-Annual Report and is available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov and the Company's website: www.generalamericaninvestors.com. The Semi-Annual Report is expected to be mailed to stockholders shortly.

The Semi-Annual Report indicates that as of or for the six months ended:

6/30/18

6/30/17

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,051,545,612

$1,086,484,955

Net Assets Per Common Share

$40.82

$40.52

Net Investment Income

$4,762,328

$5,736,027

Per Share

$0.18

$0.21

Net Gain on Investments

$19,078,377

$82,969,059

Per Share

$0.89

$3.16

Common Shares Outstanding

25,762,058

26,811,438

* After dividends and distributions of $3.09 per share paid in December 2017 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2018.

The largest stock holdings in the Company's portfolio as of June 30, 2018 included: The TJX Companies, Republic Services, Microsoft, Alphabet, and ASML Holding N.V.

###

Disclaimer

General American Investors Company Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 20:30:08 UTC
