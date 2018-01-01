Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Geneva Watch Group : Announces Greg Thumm as New Executive Vice President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 03:01pm CET

Geneva Watch Group, today announced Greg Thumm will join the executive team as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2018.

Mr. Thumm brings 30 years of extensive worldwide experiences in brand and licensing management with him to lead Geneva Watch Group. Mr. Thumm’s previous posts include President, Bulova Corporation, SVP, Product Development, Fossil, Inc., and SVP, Product Development, Fada/Geneva Watch Co.

“With Greg’s strong background and experience we are delighted to have him leading Sales and Marketing at Geneva," says CEO Christian Frommherz. Thumm added "Geneva currently has strong brands, and an equally experienced and passionate team,". "Geneva has a significant potential for our brand’s growth which we will focus on quality, effective POS, price value relationship, and brand DNA”.

About Geneva Watch Group:

Geneva Watch Group is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of analog watches and clocks. The company creates timepieces under license for fashion and lifestyle brands such as Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Ted Baker London, Nicole Miller, Glamour, and Sean John.

For more information, please visit: www.genevawatchgroup.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23p Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio
05:22p DOMINION ENERGY : sending equipment, workers, to rebuild Puerto Rico grid
05:20p ZILLOW C : How will climate change affect real estate values?
05:11p FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY, INC. (OTCMKTS : FTWS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
05:11p MEDOVEX CORP. (NASDAQ : MDVX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
05:09p NATIONAL COMMERCE : Announces Closing of Merger with FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc.
05:08p BANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : SIB raises capital through issuance of convertible sukuk
05:08p TELENOR : Massive rise in number of Pakistan mobile broadband users
05:08p BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW uses hybrid to plug the fuel and electric gap
05:03p Global Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles | Technavio
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPASS GROUP PLC : Compass Group chief, five others killed in Sydney seaplane crash
2GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casinos post first annual revenue gain in 3 years
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : In 2017, Netflix and Amazon changed movies - in 2018 Hollywood will fight back
4TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : TVS MOTOR : sees 39% yoy growth in December 2017
5DOMINION ENERGY INC : DOMINION ENERGY : Solar Energy Project Comes Online in S.C.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.