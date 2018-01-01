Geneva Watch Group : Announces Greg Thumm as New Executive Vice President

Geneva Watch Group, today announced Greg Thumm will join the executive team as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2018.

Mr. Thumm brings 30 years of extensive worldwide experiences in brand and licensing management with him to lead Geneva Watch Group. Mr. Thumm’s previous posts include President, Bulova Corporation, SVP, Product Development, Fossil, Inc., and SVP, Product Development, Fada/Geneva Watch Co.

“With Greg’s strong background and experience we are delighted to have him leading Sales and Marketing at Geneva," says CEO Christian Frommherz. Thumm added "Geneva currently has strong brands, and an equally experienced and passionate team,". "Geneva has a significant potential for our brand’s growth which we will focus on quality, effective POS, price value relationship, and brand DNA”.

About Geneva Watch Group:

Geneva Watch Group is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of analog watches and clocks. The company creates timepieces under license for fashion and lifestyle brands such as Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Ted Baker London, Nicole Miller, Glamour, and Sean John.

For more information, please visit: www.genevawatchgroup.com

