Genome Editing Biotech EdiGene Names Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA as its Chief Executive Officer

EdiGene Inc., which develops genome editing technologies into novel therapeutics for a broad range of diseases and into creative solutions to advance drug discovery, today announced that it has named Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, as its chief executive officer. Dr. Dong Wei brings extensive experiences in strategic planning and execution across various stages of biopharmaceutical development, from discovery to clinical development and registration.

Dr. Dong Wei joins EdiGene as it is accelerating its therapeutic development pipeline in genetic diseases and cancer, and drug discovery services including proprietary CRISPR/Cas 9-based proprietary high-throughput screening platforms. “I am thrilled at joining EdiGene at this exciting time,” said Dr. Dong Wei, “Genome editing is revolutionizing drug development in multiple aspects. With its deep science and proprietary platforms, EdiGene is uniquely positioned in this rapid advancing field. It is a privilege to work with such an excellent team to develop innovative options for patients in China and the world.”

“As EdiGene is growing into the next stage, we are excited to have Dong join us at this significant point of our company’s development,” said Dr. Wensheng Wei, founder of EdiGene. “Dong’s strong leadership and extensive experiences from working at top biopharmaceutical companies and strategic partnerships will help drive us forward, as we continue to advance our therapeutic pipelines and broaden our drug discovery services, by ourselves and with potential partners.”

Most recently, Dr. Dong Wei was Chief Operating Officer at Treos Bio. Prior to that, he was Global Development Leader of late-stage development programs at Shire, Senior Director of Business Operation and Program Management at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center at California, and held various R&D and business positions with increasing responsibilities at global biopharmaceutical companies including BioMarin, Elan, and Janssen. He has successfully led a number of clinical-stage programs across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, and orphan genetic diseases. Before that, he worked at Deloitte Consulting in Strategy and Operation Practice advising life science and biopharma clients and conducted discovery research at academics and biotech companies. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Michigan State University and a B.S. in Genetics from Peking University.

About EdiGene, Inc

EdiGene Inc is founded in 2015, and now headquartered in Beijing, with operational subsidiaries in Guangzhou, China and Cambridge, USA.

Our mission is to translate the cutting-edge genome editing technologies into novel therapeutics for genetic diseases and cancer, and into creative solutions to advance drug discovery. We leverage our proprietary platforms to develop gene-editing therapies for a wide range of diseases, and to conduct high-throughput genome screening to enable dissection of functional big data in biological contexts.

More information can be found at www.edigene.com.

