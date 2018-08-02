Genome Editing Biotech EdiGene Names Dong Wei, Ph.D., MBA as its Chief Executive Officer

EdiGene Inc., which develops genome editing technologies into novel
therapeutics for a broad range of diseases and into creative solutions
to advance drug discovery, today announced that it has named Dong Wei,
Ph.D., MBA, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, as its chief
executive officer. Dr. Dong Wei brings extensive experiences in
strategic planning and execution across various stages of
biopharmaceutical development, from discovery to clinical development
and registration.
Dr. Dong Wei joins EdiGene as it is accelerating its therapeutic
development pipeline in genetic diseases and cancer, and drug discovery
services including proprietary CRISPR/Cas 9-based proprietary
high-throughput screening platforms. “I am thrilled at joining EdiGene
at this exciting time,” said Dr. Dong Wei, “Genome editing is
revolutionizing drug development in multiple aspects. With its deep
science and proprietary platforms, EdiGene is uniquely positioned in
this rapid advancing field. It is a privilege to work with such an
excellent team to develop innovative options for patients in China and
the world.”
“As EdiGene is growing into the next stage, we are excited to have Dong
join us at this significant point of our company’s development,” said
Dr. Wensheng Wei, founder of EdiGene. “Dong’s strong leadership and
extensive experiences from working at top biopharmaceutical companies
and strategic partnerships will help drive us forward, as we continue to
advance our therapeutic pipelines and broaden our drug discovery
services, by ourselves and with potential partners.”
Most recently, Dr. Dong Wei was Chief Operating Officer at Treos Bio.
Prior to that, he was Global Development Leader of late-stage
development programs at Shire, Senior Director of Business Operation and
Program Management at Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center at California,
and held various R&D and business positions with increasing
responsibilities at global biopharmaceutical companies including
BioMarin, Elan, and Janssen. He has successfully led a number of
clinical-stage programs across therapeutic areas including oncology,
immunology, neurodegenerative diseases, and orphan genetic diseases.
Before that, he worked at Deloitte Consulting in Strategy and Operation
Practice advising life science and biopharma clients and conducted
discovery research at academics and biotech companies. He has an MBA
from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania, a Ph.D. in
Microbiology from Michigan State University and a B.S. in Genetics from
Peking University.
About EdiGene, Inc
EdiGene Inc is founded in 2015, and now headquartered in Beijing, with
operational subsidiaries in Guangzhou, China and Cambridge, USA.
Our mission is to translate the cutting-edge genome editing technologies
into novel therapeutics for genetic diseases and cancer, and into
creative solutions to advance drug discovery. We leverage our
proprietary platforms to develop gene-editing therapies for a wide range
of diseases, and to conduct high-throughput genome screening to enable
dissection of functional big data in biological contexts.
