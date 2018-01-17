Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Revenue from Sales: +36% to 2.1 Million

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV), a company specializing
in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of
cancers and genetic diseases and for life sciences research (LSR)
applications, today announced its revenue and cash position1
at December 31, 2017.
Frédéric Tarbouriech, CFO of Genomic Vision, commented: “The
fourth quarter of 2017 saw buoyant growth in sales of consumables and
services (+56%), notably on the LSR market segment. Despite weaker than
expected growth in sales of our platforms over the last quarter, in 2017
we generated total revenue of more than €2 million, an increase of +36%,
and expanded our installed base to 14 platforms. Given the ongoing very
strong demand for our molecular combing products and services, we are
confident that we will continue to record dynamic growth in 2018.”
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
12 months
|
|
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
|
In thousands of euros – IFRS
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
∆
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
∆
|
|
|
Revenue from R&D collaboration with Quest Diagnostics
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
315
|
|
+15%
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
80
|
|
+73%
|
|
|
Sales of products and services
|
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
1,257
|
|
+41%
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
834
|
|
-19%
|
|
|
of which: life sciences research (LSR)
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
889
|
|
+29%
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
545
|
|
-27%
|
|
|
of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD)
|
|
|
|
629
|
|
368
|
|
+71%
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
289
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
Total revenue from sales
|
|
|
|
2,141
|
|
1,573
|
|
+36%
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
913
|
|
-11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of products and services were down 19% to €674 thousand in
the fourth quarter of 2017, essentially reflecting the booking of
revenue from just 2 FiberVision® platforms, compared with 3
platforms (2 of them on the research market) sold in the fourth quarter
of 2016. The ongoing strong growth in sales of consumables, small
equipment and services (+56% to €293 thousand) partially offset this
negative base effect.
By market, the analysis of sales was as follows:
-
on the LSR market: €397 thousand recorded through the sale of a
platform to a prominent Italian research center in oncology and the
continual ramping up of sales of services, notably for the DNA
replication study;
-
on the IVD segment: €277 thousand mainly corresponding to the sale of
a FiberVision® platform to the Timone hospital in Marseille
to replace its previous platform and to the launch of FSHD activity in
China in a medical center with AmCare Genomics.
Total revenue was €812 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017,
including €138 thousand in R&D revenue from Quest Diagnostics
corresponding to the distribution throughout the year of license
payments and to a first payment on a project currently under discussion.
Over the full year 2017:
-
sales of products and services increased by +41% to €1.8 million,
driven by the sale of 5 platforms versus 3 in 2016 and by the ongoing
growth in sales of consumables, small equipment and services;
-
the number of installed platforms increased from 9 at the end of 2016
to 14 at the end of 2017.
Financial structure at December 31, 2017
Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €2.0 million at December
31, 2017, versus €1.0 million at September 30, 2017. This cash position
includes €1.4 million of 2016 research tax credit cashed-in in October
2017, the pre-financing of 2017 research tax credit for an initial
tranche of €0.6 million, and €1.5 million from the drawdown of the fifth
and sixth tranches of convertible notes with warrants. Net
fourth-quarter cash burn was €2.5 million.
Given the €6.5 million in additional financing available in the form of
convertible notes with warrants, the terms of which have been
renegotiated to provide greater flexibility, as well as the measures
implemented to reduce operating costs, Genomic Vision has the necessary
resources to continue, over the next 12 months, its targeted expansion
in the replication markets for the pharmaceutical industry, safety
control in genome editing and the sale of molecular combing equipment
and services for academic research, while stepping up the marketing of
its innovative IVD diagnostic solutions.
***
1 Unaudited data. As platform sales contracts may include
clauses enabling buyers to return products within 2 months, under
certain conditions, the Company analyzes the probability of the risk of
a return when determining the revenue recognition by taking into account
its knowledge of the client and the situation known at the closing date.
