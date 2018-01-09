Genomic Vision: 2018 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a company
specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early
detection of cancers and genetic diseases and for life sciences research
(LSR) applications, today publishes its financial calendar for 2018.
This preliminary agenda may be modified.
|
Event
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
2017 Annual Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
|
2017 Full-Year Results
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
|
Q1 2018 Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
|
Shareholders’ Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
|
2018 Half-Year Results
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
|
Q3 2018 Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Press releases are distributed before the Euronext financial market
opens.
***
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized
in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of
cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences
research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary
technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION
stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the
leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.
The
Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian
and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication,
biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris,
in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION
is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s
regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907).
For
further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
|
Member of CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable
indexes
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains
implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning
Genomic Vision and its business.
Such forward-looking statements
are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable.
However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements
will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks,
including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in its
Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés
Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available
on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic
Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual
results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic
Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This
press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and
should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or
subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or
subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of
this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable
laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about
any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
