Genomic Vision: 2018 Financial Calendar

01/09/2018 | 06:04pm CET

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and for life sciences research (LSR) applications, today publishes its financial calendar for 2018. This preliminary agenda may be modified.

Event         Date
2017 Annual Revenue         Wednesday, January 17, 2018
2017 Full-Year Results         Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Q1 2018 Revenue         Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Shareholders’ Meeting         Tuesday, June 19, 2018
2018 Half-Year Results         Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Q3 2018 Revenue         Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Press releases are distributed before the Euronext financial market opens.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.
The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907).
For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in its Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.


