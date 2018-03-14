Genomic Vision : Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company
specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early
detection of cancers and hereditary diseases, and applications for life
sciences research, today announced that it has extended its
collaboration and commercialization agreement with Quest Diagnostics,
the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, for the
development of new biomarkers to improve the genetic detection of Spinal
Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
Genomic Vision and Quest Diagnostics have agreed to accelerate the pace
of their collaboration to identify new biomarkers with the possibility
of detecting SMA “2+0” carrier status. Identification of this rare form
of mutation would lead to greater sensitivity in SMA screening. The
extended agreement follows a presentation at the American Society of
Human Genetics (ASHG) in 2016 that showed the relevance of molecular
combing for the structural analysis of SMA’s complex genomic region.
Quest would independently develop, validate and offer any new lab test
based in this research.
Stephane Altaba, Executive VP Corporate Development of Genomic Vision
declared: “We are very proud of the results already obtained in
the characterization of the SMA genomic region. This reinforced
partnership aiming to enhance SMA testing could result in improved
services to help patients and doctors identify SMA status. If an
improved test is launched, Genomic Vision will receive royalties from
its total sales.”
Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, Senior VP, CMO of Quest Diagnostics added: “DNA
combing can enable detection of clinically relevant genomic changes
which not all current technologies can observe. We look forward to
exploring the potential for new biomarker discovery and test services
using the innovative DNA combing technique to advance SMA screening for
couples and their children.”
SMA is a genetic condition that results in progressive muscle weakness
and paralysis due to loss of motor neuron in the spinal cord. The
disease is often fatal during childhood and is caused by a defect of the
SMN1 gene in both of the patients’ copies of chromosome 5. The incidence
of SMA in the general population is 1/6000-1/10.000 births.
The disease is transmitted in an autosomal recessive manner which means
that the healthy parents of an affected child carry the SMN1 gene
defect, although they are completely asymptomatic. Carriers with 2 SMN1
gene copies on 1 chromosome and none on the other (“2+0”) cannot be
distinguished from a normal non-carrier, and therefore the test result
may not reliably identify carrier status. Initial research suggests this
pattern may be detected by molecular combing, technique pioneered by
Genomic Vision.
Because of a highly complex genomic organization of the SMN locus,
undetectable by current diagnostic techniques (multiplex
ligation-dependent probe amplification, quantitative PCR, and DNA
sequencing)., the screening test of couples at risk for conceiving a
child with SMA may produce false-negative results. In addition, 30% of
healthy carriers in the African-American population in the US cannot be
detected using traditional molecular biology techniques.
In early 2017, the American College of Gynaecology (ACOG) changed its
screening guidelines to recommend that physician offer SMA screening
tests for all women who are -or are considering becoming- pregnant. If a
woman is found to be a carrier, her reproductive partner should be
offered screening.
