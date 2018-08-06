Genomic Vision: New Perspectives in the Genomic Analysis of Plants

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company
specializing in the development of in-vitro diagnostic tests
(IVD) for the early detection of cancers and hereditary diseases as well
as tools for research laboratories (LSR), today announced the first
results of a research project carried out with the National Center for
Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV) of the National Institute for Agronomic
Research (INRA) with the goal of developing a new technique for plant
genome analysis.
From currently ongoing initial trials that focus on the genomes of the
sunflower and yam, CNRGV and Genomic Vision have validated that combing
technology can be adapted to analyze plant cells.
Through the use of its proprietary molecular combing technology, Genomic
Vision will enable researchers at CNRGV, a center of excellence in
genomics at the INRA located near Toulouse, to identify resistance genes
and analyze the viral pathologies of a large number of plant varieties.
By combing plant DNA for the first time and designing a dedicated
Genomic Morse Code (GMC), Dr. Hélène Bergès’ teams at the CNRGV can
detect genetic modifications and viral insertions quantitatively and
quantitatively, which paves the way for the specific characterization of
genetic traits of interest in a variety of plants.
Dr Hélène Bergès, Director of the CNRGV at INRA, explained: "We
are extremely interested in the potential of molecular combing to
provide us crucial new information regarding plant genomes, which are
exemplified by considerable genetic and structural variability. The
prospects of a collaboration with Genomic Vision could soon make it
possible to offer agronomy companies tools and services adapted to a
wide range of species."
Aaron Bensimon, cofounder and CEO of Genomic Vision, added: “We
are convinced that the use of molecular combing in the field of plant
genomics will change the practice of optimizing existing plant
varieties. We are also delighted to work with Castanet-Tolosan’s CNRGV,
and in particular with the team of Dr Hélène Bergès, who today operates
an exceptionally advanced technological platform that enables the main
industrial players in the agricultural sector to improve their species.”
ABOUT CNRGV
The National Center for Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV), belonging to
the National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA), is a national
organization unique in France and very rare at the global level. Based
in Toulouse, the CNRGV offers innovative and powerful genomic tools to
better characterize plant biodiversity and better understand how plants
adapt to their environment. Dedicated to plant genome research, CNRGV is
open to the international scientific community, both public and private. https://cnrgv.toulouse.inra.fr/en
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic
solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic
diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular
Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic
abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the
pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the
research labs.
The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast,
ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA
replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based
near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees.
GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of
Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN:
FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
