Gentrack : Appoints New Zealand Country Manager

02/11/2018 | 10:21pm CET

Gentrack, a leading provider of utility billing and customer experience software, is pleased to announce Tony McGlennon as its New Zealand Country Manager.

Based in Auckland, Tony has been engaged with the energy sector in New Zealand for over 10 years, most recently in his capacity as Gentrack's Regional Business Manager. Tony will now spearhead all aspects of the company's account management, sales and service delivery activities across New Zealand's energy and water markets.

McGlennon said: 'It's a great pleasure to take on the role of Country Manager as Gentrack continues to partner with many leading utilities in the region. It's an important time in the New Zealand energy sector with new technologies, new customers and new service expectations driving behaviours and innovation from players in the market. We're excited by the opportunities to support utilities with our leading solutions and expertise, enabling them to innovate at pace and to unlock the real business value of outstanding customer experiences.'

Ian Black, Gentrack's Chief Executive, said: 'This is a critical leadership role within our local market, where many of our customers are simultaneously focussed on operational effectiveness and driving customer centric innovation. Tony's experience in the region gives us an opportunity to deepen our relationships with customers and to provide a stronger platform for solution innovation and service excellence in New Zealand.'

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 21:20:05 UTC.

