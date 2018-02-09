Georgia House of Representatives : Rep. Kelley Announces Funding for Cherokee Road Paving and Widening Project

ATLANTA - State Representative Trey Kelley (R- Cedartown) today announced that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has awarded funding for the widening and repaving of Cherokee Road (County Road 5) in Polk County.

'I am excited to see the Georgia DOT fund this much needed project for our community,' said Rep. Kelley. 'As the state representative for House District 16, I will continue to fight to improve the safety and well-being of our citizens.'

GDOT will allocate up to $300,000 or 70 percent of the project cost from to widen and resurface Cherokee Road (County Road 5) beginning at Booger Hollow Road and ending at U.S. Highway 27. GDOT will fund the project through its Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant Program.

Representative Trey Kelley represents the citizens of District 16, which includes portions of Bartow, Haralson and Polk counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Ways and Means Committee and Secretary of the Higher Education and Judiciary committees. He also serves on the Code Revision, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications and Health & Human Services committees.

