German Business Sentiment Slips Further in July

07/25/2018 | 10:48am CEST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment slipped further in July, albeit only marginally, as companies scaled back their expectations amid mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, according to a survey by the Ifo Institute on Wednesday.

The Ifo business-climate index fell to 101.7 from 101.8 in June. It marks the lowest reading since March 2017, when the index stood at 101.4. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a stronger decline to 101.5.

"The German economy continues to expand, but at a slower pace," said Clemens Fuest, the president of the Ifo Institute.

Last month, the supply-side economics think tank scaled back its outlook for Europe's largest economy, forecasting growth of 1.8% in 2018 and again in 2019.

In manufacturing, sentiment deteriorated for the sixth straight month in July, with companies reporting a "far poorer" business situation, according to the Ifo Institute, which each month polls about 9,000 companies in the manufacturing, services, trade and construction sectors.

The Ifo survey contrasts with Tuesday's better-than-expected survey of purchasing managers, which showed a noticeable pickup in German business activity. Data firm IHS Markit said its composite Purchasing Managers Index hit a five-month high of 55.2 in July, led by a pickup in manufacturing output. A reading above 50.0 signals an expansion.

Write to Nina Adam at [email protected]

