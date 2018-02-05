Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

German Jan private sector growth strongest in almost seven years - PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 04:07am EST

Growth in Germany's private sector hit its highest level in nearly seven years at the start of 2018, a survey showed on Monday, in a strong positive sign for Europe's largest economy.

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks the activity in manufacturing and services that together account for more than two-thirds of the economy, rose to 59.0 in January from 58.9 in December.

That was the strongest reading since April 2011 and came in slightly above the flash composite reading of 58.8.

A sub-index monitoring the services sector picked up to 57.3 in January - its strongest in nearly seven years - from 55.8 in December as new orders continued flowing in and firms ramped up recruitment.

Price pressures in the sector picked up because surging costs pushed service providers to raise their prices by the largest margin in 9-1/2 years.

Markit economist Phil Smith said the manufacturing sector

had been the driving force behind stronger German growth last year while services activity had generally expanded slowly but surely, though the January PMI survey suggested that was changing.

"What's now needed to take growth to the next level is a more buoyant private sector services economy, which is around double the size of its manufacturing counterpart, and that's exactly what we saw in January as growth in the former surged to its highest since early 2011," Smith said.

((Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a Euro zone investor morale drops in Feb on German coalition concerns - Sentix
10:33a UK economy suffers sharp slowdown at start of 2018 - IHS Markit
10:31aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 58.0
10:31aEUROZONE : Sentix index worse than estimates at 31.9
10:25a LLOYDS BANKING : Bank to ban credit card owners from buying cryptocurrencies
10:25a COMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Climate Finance Access Hub produces results – mobilising the private sector in Jamaica
10:25a NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Wellsville man arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated
10:25a SMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : UK new car registrations decline in January
10:24a Global pension fund assets hit record $41.3 trillion in 2017 - study
10:23a Euro zone businesses start 2018 in best shape for over a decade - PMI
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth
2BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : U.S. asset managers shake up equity research as banks cut back
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to pump $9.5 billion into China business, eyes top 3 spot
4SOLVAY : SOLVAY : Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
5AIR BERLIN PLC : Ryanair says to face down 'laughable' pilot demands as profits rise

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.