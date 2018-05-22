German economy in strong upswing despite first-quarter slowdown - finance ministry

Economic output grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter after expanding by 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2017. The finance ministry said the slowdown was due to temporary factors like sickness and strikes hitting industrial production and an above-average number of public holidays for the quarter.

"The German economy is in a strong economic upturn even if growth in the first quarter of 2018 was a bit less dynamic than in the final quarter of last year due to special factors," the finance ministry wrote in its monthly report.

"The macroeconomic conditions, which remain favourable, and current economic indicators suggest the economic upturn will continue."

The ministry said industrial orders remained at an extraordinarily high level and added that export activity at German firms was likely to benefit from the global economy's robust development.

It said a strong German labour market, wage rises, moderate inflation and an agreed increase in pensions from the middle of the year meant income development was likely to be solid and that would in turn continue to support private consumption.

The German government expects the economy to grow by 2.3 percent in 2018 as a whole.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)