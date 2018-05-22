Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German economy in strong upswing despite first-quarter slowdown - finance ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 12:05am CEST
FILE PHOTO: VW Golf cars are pictured in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy is in a strong upswing despite data showing growth in Europe's largest economy was weaker in early 2018 than in late 2017, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Economic output grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter after expanding by 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2017. The finance ministry said the slowdown was due to temporary factors like sickness and strikes hitting industrial production and an above-average number of public holidays for the quarter.

"The German economy is in a strong economic upturn even if growth in the first quarter of 2018 was a bit less dynamic than in the final quarter of last year due to special factors," the finance ministry wrote in its monthly report.

"The macroeconomic conditions, which remain favourable, and current economic indicators suggest the economic upturn will continue."

The ministry said industrial orders remained at an extraordinarily high level and added that export activity at German firms was likely to benefit from the global economy's robust development.

It said a strong German labour market, wage rises, moderate inflation and an agreed increase in pensions from the middle of the year meant income development was likely to be solid and that would in turn continue to support private consumption.

The German government expects the economy to grow by 2.3 percent in 2018 as a whole.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aGerman economy in strong upswing despite first-quarter slowdown - finance ministry
RE
12:05aCRDA CASINO REINVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : PBR’s Elite Tour Returns to Atlantic City for First Time in 15 Years
PU
05/21DEMOCRATIC PARTY : Trump & Republicans Make It Easier to Discriminate on Auto Loans
PU
05/21Former Uber engineer sues, tests new sex-based claims policy
RE
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Montenegro Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Angola Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Fiji Presents Credentials
PU
05/21ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Thailand Presents Credentials
PU
05/21CITY OF NEWTON KS : New company announces restructuring of ABI Chemicals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EN+ GROUP PLC : EN+ : Russian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages UK - MPs
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Telecoms Up on Deal View -- Telecoms Roundup
3Global stocks rise on U.S.-China trade truce; Venezuela worries lift oil
4Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
5HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.