Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German finance minister 'seriously worried' about U.S. trade stand-off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:17am CET
Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz leaves a news conference during the 2018 G20 Conference in Buenos Aires

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is "seriously concerned" about a trade stand-off with the United States, he told mass-selling daily newspaper Bild.

Asked by Bild if a trade war was an issue for a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Buenos Aires, Scholz said: "I am cautious about using the term 'war'."

"But I am seriously concerned that the foundation of our prosperity - free trade - is being put at risk," he added. "Protectionism is not the answer to the difficulties of our time. The situation is serious."

Scholz said on Sunday Germany would continue talks to dissuade the United States from imposing planned punitive steel and aluminium tariffs. [nL8N1R01JG]

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aFinland's financial watchdog tightens mortgage loan cap
RE
09:17aGerman finance minister 'seriously worried' about U.S. trade stand-off
RE
09:14aUK households report fastest income growth since 2016 - IHS Markit
RE
08:49aUber, Ola drivers strike in India for higher pay
RE
08:23aDollar firmer as market eyes Fed meeting; yen edges higher
RE
08:05aChina forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term
RE
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:17aRELATIONSHIP GOALS : Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners
RE
07:07aHyundai Motor shares slide following U.S. probe of air bag failures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE IS DEVELOPING OWN MICROLED SCREENS: Bloomberg
2Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
4FIGEAC AÉRO : FIGEAC AERO : PREPARES ITS INSTALLATION IN CHINA
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Micro Focus CEO quits as group downgrades 2018 revenue forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.